Is Your Love Connection A Real One Or Not; Find It Out

Is your love connection a real one? It is hard to determine whether your relationship is real or not at the start of a relationship. You need to give it more time before deciding upon the fate of the connection between you and your partner.

Relationships are a work of two lovers in love with each other and in order to know the love connection in between you and your partner, you should find out if it is real or not.

The question you have if you are really connected with your partner or not can be answered by certain reasonings. These reasonings tell you the depth of the connection and that tells you whether the connection is real or not.

There are basically four main questions to ask yourself. They are:

Is there something you feel lacking in the relationship?

How well do you and your partner bond?

How many ways do you and your partner share the connection?

Is there anything you can do to make it better?

Let's look into the depth of these reasonings in order to find out the depth of the connection between couples.

1. Emotional Connection

Everything a couple has in between them depends on the emotion they have for each other. Without these emotions, it becomes difficult for them to understand if the connection is real or not. A healthy emotional connection means you have the want and desire to share each other's feelings, more about the vulnerable emotions like fear, shame, sadness, and loneliness.

If you are not being vulnerable with your partner, your relationship might need a lot of emotional attachment, or you are in a relationship with someone who is not emotionally stable and is not expressing himself/herself.

You need to remember the first several months of a relationship felt euphoric and sometimes brought intense feelings for a person. But this feeling that we feel is likely induced by the hormones in the brain that are released when you are falling in love with someone or you are affectionate towards someone.

In order to develop a deep emotional connection, a couple takes a lot of time. It also should be reciprocal to each other. If you feel intense feelings towards a partner, but you sense they don't feel the same for you, you may not have an emotional connection with them yet.

Having an open and authentic conversation about how you feel about the relationship and each other will help you determine if there is an emotional connection in between you and your partner or not.

Having an emotional connection makes you and your partner dwell in thoughts of each other and it is necessary to feel that way. Emotional attachment is a must requirement for having a real connection with your partner.

2. Mental Bonding

"Are you and your partner thinking alike or not?" is a question that ponders in every couple's minds. "Whether your partner understands you or not?" is another perspective view of thinking about a mental connection. When the intellects of a couple match, it becomes the base for mental bonding and this bonding is as much necessary as an emotional attachment.

Mental bonding requires a lot of facts and these facts are based on various mental habits and the thought process you and your partner have and share. Couples who lack mental bonding are the ones who basically fail in their relationships as there is nothing they do to increase the same.

Being in love, is not the only connection a couple shares. The view towards life, the thinking process, the objectives you and your partner share, the conversation you and your partner divulge into, the love you both share and the similar intellectual minds having to think alike are some of the requirements for having a proper mental bonding. Mental bonding is very important for a relationship and the connection in it should be real.

3. Social Life

Do you and your partner relate to each other socially? How do you relate to the world as a couple? Sharing each other's interests as well as mutual interests in activities and hobbies can help in building a healthy social connection between you and your partner.

Social connection can also be examined by the way you and your partner relate to each other. If one of you is more introverted in nature and the other is more extroverted, it can be a good balance for the relationship, else it will create a disconnection. Evaluating with each other and maintaining a social life together is the key to having a real connection.

Becoming friends and engaging in such manner is the best way to put up the social front. You can easily sway with each other and with your friends as well. Having a social life is very important as we humans are social beings in the end.

4. Physical Intimacy

Life is nothing without having a physical side to it. It is the same for relationships. One cannot become physical unless the other doesn't want it in a relationship. If you are to be sure of what kind of relationship you and your partner hold, you need to be physical with your partner to understand and know it. There is nothing more beautiful than seeing two lovers in real connection with each other.

These reasons describe it better if the relationship is real or not and whether the bonding between the two last or not. In order to find out you must look into these four reasons and see the result. If things turn into your favour, you are having a real connection and if not then you need to let go of the relationship without wasting your time.

