Friendship Quotes, Friendship Messages To Send To Your Friends

1. "You and I are two boats in the river of time. Friendship is the medium of our connected time-line." - A Mixed Nerve

2. "Friendship is the healing agent for the pain of a break up."

3. "If you happen to someday walk away from this friendship, remember to look behind once, I will be running behind you, just to cope up with the friendship that you thought of letting go." - A Mixed Nerve

4. "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - C.S. Lewis

5. "We are the pieces of the puzzle, if lost, will never complete the full picture. We need each other as much as the world needs light to survive." - A Mixed Nerve

6. "Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes" - Henry David Thoreau

7. "A friend is the one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden."

8. "True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." - David Tyson

9. "Sometimes it is your best friend that heals your pain." - A Mixed Nerve

10. "Roses are red, violets are blue, if you are my friend, I will always be yours too."

11. "The friend who can be silent with us in a moment of despair or confusion, who can stay with us in an hour of grief and bereavement, who can tolerate not knowing... not healing, not curing... that is a friend who cares." - Henri Nouwen

13. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." - Helen Keller

14. "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

15. "Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart." - Washington Irving

16. "There is nothing I wouldn't do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature." - Jane Austin, Northanger Abbey

17. "You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you." - Dale Carnegie

18. "The real test of friendship is can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?" - Eugene Kennedy

19. "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." - Woodrow T. Wilson

20. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." - Elisabeth Foley

21. "Friendship is like a glass ornament, once it is broken it can rarely be put back together exactly the same way." - Charles Kingsley

22. "In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed." - Khalil Gibran

23. "Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it's all over." - Octavia Butler

24. "Friendship consists in forgetting what one gives and remembering what one receives." - Alexander Dumas

25. "We cannot tell the precise moment when friendship is formed. As in filling a vessel drop by drop, there is at last a drop which makes it run over; so in a series of kindnesses there is at last one which makes the heart run over." - Ray Bradbury

26. "A friendship that can end never really began." - Publilius Syrus

27. "Every friendship travels at sometime through the black valley of despair. This tests every aspect of your affection. You lose the attraction and the magic." - Marcus Tullius Cicero

28. "The way you treat your friend shows the amount of compassion you can ever give." - A Mixed Nerve

29. "In the days of loneliness, if you see a hand asking you to hold it, you know you have a friend to rely upon." - A Mixed Nerve

30. "True friendship is never serene." - Marquise de Sevigne

31. "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That's what real love amounts to; letting a person be what he really is." - Jim Morrison

32. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." - Anna Taylor

33. "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

34. "If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky." - S.E. Hinton

35. "In everyone's life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit." - Albert Schweitzer

36. "A true friend stabs you in the front." - Oscar Wilde

37. "We come from homes far from perfect, so you end up almost parent and sibling to your friends - your own chosen family. There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing."

- Jennifer Aniston

38. "You find out who your real friends are when you're involved in a scandal." - Elizabeth Taylor

39. "Don't be dismayed at good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends." - Richard Bach

40. "Without friends no one would choose to live, though he had all other goods." - Aristotle

41. "A friend is one of the nicest things you can have, and one of the best things you can be." - Douglas

42. "Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies." - Richelle Mead

43. "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." - Anais Nin

44. "In a friend you find a second self." - N. R. Hart

45. "Blessed are they who have the gift of making friends, for it is one of God's greatest gifts. It involves many things, but above all the power of going out of one's self and appreciating what is noble and loving in another." - Thomas Hughes

46. "Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." - Elie Wiesel

47. "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." - Henry Ford

49. "The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend." - Henry David Thoreau

50. "One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

