Veggie Burger Recipe: Here's How You Can Make It At Home

Burgers are one of the most-loved snacks of all time. No matter what the occasion is, people love to have a burger as it is both fulfilling and satisfying. Though there are many kinds of burger prepared across the world, the veggie burger has its own fanbase. In fact, it would be no wrong to say that veggie burger is more like an alternative to meat or chicken based burger. Prepared using veg patty and some sliced veggies, it is quite delicious and also nutritious. When it comes to making a veg burger, it can be prepared using a wide varities of vegetables such as potatoes, beans, carrots, radish, lentils, tofu, chickpeas, etc.

Today we are here with an amazing recipe of Veggie Burger. You can definitely try making this at your home and enjoying it with your family members. Scroll down the article to read more.

Veggie Burger Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home Veggie Burger Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 55 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients For Patties 3 potatoes 2-3 medium-sized carrots 1 medium sized onion 1½ cups of chopped french beans 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves 2 teaspoons chopped ginger ½ cup peas ½ cup of bread crumbs 1 teaspoon chopped garlic 1 teaspoon chopped green chili ½ teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon coriander powder ½ teaspoon red chili powder ½ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder ½ teaspoon cumin powder salt as required 4-6 tablespoons oil For Batter ½ cup water 3 tablespoons of rice flour 3 tablespoons of corn flour 2 tablespoons of gram flour For Breading 1 of cup bread crumbs For Burger Toppings 4 whole wheat burger buns 2 tablespoon butter 1 thinly cucumber 1 thinly sliced tomato 1 sliced onion 5 chopped lettuce leaves

How to Prepare First of all, break all the bread slices and grind them in a dry grinder. Make sure you don't grind it floury or powdery. It needs to have a semi-fine consistency for making breadcrumbs. Now take out the breadcrumbs in a plate and keep them aside. Now rinse all the veggies and peel and chop them. After this, boil the veggies until they are cooked well. Mash the potatoes using a potato masher. Once the mashed potatoes cool down on their own, add chopped carrots and beans along with steamed peas. Mix everything well. In a separate bowl, chop onions, garlic and crush the ginger. You can also crush ginger, garlic and chopped chilies in a mortar-pestle till you get a paste. Set everything aside. Take 1 teaspoon oil and heat it in a pan. Add ginger-garlic-chili paste. Sauté for 2-3 seconds or until the raw aroma of ginger and garlic goes away. Next add the chopped onions into the pan and saute till the chopped onion turns translucent. After this, add cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, or pepper. Also, add turmeric powder. Stir and mix till all the spices get mixed with the chopped onions. Turn off the flame and then add chopped coriander leaves. Stir well. After this, add the sauteed onion mixture to the mashed veggies. Now add bread crumbs along with salt. Mix well. The veggie patty mixture is ready. Keep the mixture aside. With the help of your hands, make patties as big as the burger buns. You can also make them a bit small. Take another mixing bowl and add cornflour, rice flour and gram flour. You can also use all-purpose flour. After this, add water to make sure you get a uniform batter which is not too thick or thin. Now oil in a pan for frying the patties. Once the oil becomes hot, dip the patty in the batter. Coat the patty well with the batter. Now place the batter coated patty in the breadcrumbs and coat it on both sides. Now fry the patty in the hot oil by flipping on both the sides. Make sure the patty doesn't get burnt. Fry all the patties in a similar manner. Take out the patties on a kitchen towel or tissue paper. Now slice the burger buns in two equal halves. Spread butter on both the burger halves. Heat a pan and toast the sliced butter side. The buttered side will become slightly crisp and golden. Toast all the burger buns in a similar manner. Now spread the mayonnaise inside part of the burger halves. Put the veg patty over the mayonnaise. Top it up with some onion, tomato or cucumber slices. Spread some mayonnaise on the other half too and top it up with chopped lettuce or cabbage leaves. Sprinkle some salt. Bring both the halves together and serve with sauce.

Nutritional Information People - 4

Calories - 511 kcal

Fat - 15 g

Protein - 14 g

Carbohydrates - 81g

Fiber - 11g

