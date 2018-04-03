Vegetable dosa loosely translates to a spongy textured dosa, filled with the goodness of the veggies and a crispy top, just the way we like it. Dosa has a thousand variations in India with diverse shapes and sizes and we believe that all of us can find our favourite dosa recipe amongst all the tasty variations. For us, vegetable utthappam, aka vegetabe dosa, recipe stands out for its unique texture along with the promise of nutrition that it offers.

The thick texture of this particular dosa is ideally achieved by soaking the urad dal and rice mixture overnight and by fermenting it thoroughly. This way, you will make sure your batter is in the right consistency for your uthappam recipe.

We love making vegetable dosa for a healthy breakfast or a tiffin meal, as it gives us the liberty to add on as many vegetables as we prefer, at the top of the dosa, giving it a rendition of our own.

Along with a really interesting spongy texture, vegetable dosa tops at the taste as well. The acidity of the batter balances perfectly with the veggies and spices, making it a popular hit for people of all ages.

To know how to make this vegetable dosa recipe, check out our video description or simply go through our step-by-step pictorial instructions and give this healthy breakfast recipe your own rendition. Don't forget to tell us how did it turn out in the comments below.

VEGETABLE DOSA RECIPE | VEGETABLE UTHAPPAM RECIPE | VEGETABLE DOSA STEP BY STEP | VEGETABLE DOSA VIDEO Vegetable Dosa Recipe | Vegetable Uthappam Recipe | Vegetable Dosa Step By Step | Vegetable Dosa Video Prep Time 10 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 10 Hours20 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Breakafast Serves: 2 Ingredients Rice - 1 cup Urad dal - ½ cup Water - 5½ cups + for rinsing Salt - 1½ tsp Carrot (finely chopped) - 1 cup Onion (finely chopped) - 1 cup Capsicum (finely chopped) - 1 cup Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - 2 tbsp Oil (for greasing) - ½ cup How to Prepare 1. Add rice in a bowl. 2. Add urad dal. 3. Rinse it thoroughly with water. 4. Drain the water in a strainer. 5. Transfer the rice-urad dal mixture in a bowl. 6. Add 4 cups of water. 7. Cover it with a lid and allow it to soak overnight (6-8 hours). 8. Remove the lid and strain the water. 9. Add the rice mixture in a mixer jar. 10. Add a cup of water. 11. Grind it into a smooth consistency. 12. Transfer into a bowl. 13. Add salt and mix well. 14. Cover it with a lid and allow it to ferment overnight (6-8 hours). 15. Once fermented, remove the lid and add half a cup of water. 16. Mix it into a smooth flowing consistency and keep it aside. 17. Add chopped onions in a bowl. 18. Add carrots and capsicum. 19. Add chopped coriander and mix well. 20. Add 2 tablespoons of oil on the pan and spread it evenly with half an onion. 21. Pour 1-2 ladles of the batter on the tawa and spread it into a circular shape. 22. Sprinkle the mixed vegetables on top. 23. Using the spatula, dab it slightly for the vegetables to settle on the batter. 24. Add oil on the dosa for greasing. 25. Allow it to cook for 1-2 minutes on a medium flame. 26. Flip it over and allow it to cook on the other side for a minute. 27. Remove from the stove and serve. Instructions “1. Make sure to soak the urad-dal and rice mixture overnight to make sure that your batter is at the right consistency for uthappam.”, 2. Cook in medium to low flame to avoid overcooking the batter.” Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

