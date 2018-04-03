Subscribe to Boldsky
Vegetable Dosa Recipe | Vegetable Uthappam Recipe

Written By:

Vegetable dosa loosely translates to a spongy textured dosa, filled with the goodness of the veggies and a crispy top, just the way we like it. Dosa has a thousand variations in India with diverse shapes and sizes and we believe that all of us can find our favourite dosa recipe amongst all the tasty variations. For us, vegetable utthappam, aka vegetabe dosa, recipe stands out for its unique texture along with the promise of nutrition that it offers.

The thick texture of this particular dosa is ideally achieved by soaking the urad dal and rice mixture overnight and by fermenting it thoroughly. This way, you will make sure your batter is in the right consistency for your uthappam recipe.

We love making vegetable dosa for a healthy breakfast or a tiffin meal, as it gives us the liberty to add on as many vegetables as we prefer, at the top of the dosa, giving it a rendition of our own.

Along with a really interesting spongy texture, vegetable dosa tops at the taste as well. The acidity of the batter balances perfectly with the veggies and spices, making it a popular hit for people of all ages.

To know how to make this vegetable dosa recipe, check out our video description or simply go through our step-by-step pictorial instructions and give this healthy breakfast recipe your own rendition. Don't forget to tell us how did it turn out in the comments below.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
VEGETABLE DOSA RECIPE | VEGETABLE UTHAPPAM RECIPE
Vegetable Dosa Recipe | Vegetable Uthappam Recipe | Vegetable Dosa Step By Step | Vegetable Dosa Video
Prep Time
10 Hours0 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
10 Hours20 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Breakafast

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Rice - 1 cup

    Urad dal - ½ cup

    Water - 5½ cups + for rinsing

    Salt - 1½ tsp

    Carrot (finely chopped) - 1 cup

    Onion (finely chopped) - 1 cup

    Capsicum (finely chopped) - 1 cup

    Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - 2 tbsp

    Oil (for greasing) - ½ cup

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

Instructions
  • “1. Make sure to soak the urad-dal and rice mixture overnight to make sure that your batter is at the right consistency for uthappam.”, 2. Cook in medium to low flame to avoid overcooking the batter.”
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 serving
  • Calories - 184 cal
  • Fat - 4.4 g
  • Carbohydrates - 31.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE VEGETABLE DOSA

1. Add rice in a bowl.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

2. Add urad dal.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

3. Rinse it thoroughly with water.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

4. Drain the water in a strainer.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

5. Transfer the rice-urad dal mixture in a bowl.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

6. Add 4 cups of water.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

7. Cover it with a lid and allow it to soak overnight (6-8 hours).

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

8. Remove the lid and strain the water.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

9. Add the rice mixture in a mixer jar.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

10. Add a cup of water.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

11. Grind it into a smooth consistency.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

12. Transfer into a bowl.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

13. Add salt and mix well.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

14. Cover it with a lid and allow it to ferment overnight (6-8 hours).

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

15. Once fermented, remove the lid and add half a cup of water.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

16. Mix it into a smooth flowing consistency and keep it aside.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

17. Add chopped onions in a bowl.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

18. Add carrots and capsicum.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

19. Add chopped coriander and mix well.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

20. Add 2 tablespoons of oil on the pan and spread it evenly with half an onion.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

21. Pour 1-2 ladles of the batter on the tawa and spread it into a circular shape.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

22. Sprinkle the mixed vegetables on top.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

23. Using the spatula, dab it slightly for the vegetables to settle on the batter.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

24. Add oil on the dosa for greasing.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

25. Allow it to cook for 1-2 minutes on a medium flame.

Vegetable Dosa recipe

26. Flip it over and allow it to cook on the other side for a minute.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe

27. Remove from the stove and serve.

Vegetable Dosa recipe
Vegetable Dosa recipe
[ 5 of 5 - 68 Users]
Read more about: dosa recipes
Story first published: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 19:28 [IST]
