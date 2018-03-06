Vangi Bhaat Recipe | How To Make Karnataka-style Brinjal Rice | Vangi Bath Recipe | Boldsky

Vangi bhaat, or Vangi bath, has our heart as one of the tastiest rice recipes that we have ever gotten our hands on and we can't get over how easily we can prepare this traditional Karnataka-style brinjal rice recipe.

Brinjal is known for it's nutritional goodness as well as antioxidant properties and now pairing it with rice will give you a delightful treat for the tummy as well as it is a healthy and sumptuous breakfast option.

Vangi bhaat elicits its unique flavours from the aromatic and tantalizing range of Indian spices that is exclusively used for the recipe. The blend of roasted chana dal and urad dal (bengal gram and black gram) along with spices like cloves, cardamom and cinnamon plus the union of methi seeds and dhaniya seeds render this dish a moorish taste.

The softness of the rice coupled with the deliciousness of the brinjals lend this recipe the ultimate delectable flavours and evidently it became one of our most fancied rice platter.

Brinjals or baingans have found its way back to our plate ever since the time when it used to be extensively put in our homemade curries, almost every other day; you may or may not have liked it, but you could have never gotten away from it, unless you had really cool parents who let you get away from dinner table without finishing your veggies.

But like it or not, recent studies suggest that brinjals or eggplants contain a massive amount of antioxidants that will prevent you from ageing by providing you with loads of vital nutrients; hence these are reasons good enough for you to try out this recipe at home and tell us how did it turn out to be.

Scroll on to find the video instruction below along with the pictorial instructions, so that, this recipe can be your star-dish at the next Sunday brunch. Bon appetite!

VANGI BHAAT RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BRINJAL RICE | KARNATAKA-STYLE VANGI BATH RECIPE | VANGI BHAAT STEP BY STEP | VANGI BHAAT VIDEO Vangi bhaat recipe | How to make brinjal rice | Karnataka-style vangi bath recipe | Vangi bhaat step by step | Vangi bhaat video Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Brinjal - 4-5 2. Coriander leaves - a handful 3. Tamarind juice - 1 tbsp 4. Dhaniya seeds - 1 tbsp 5. Oil - for seasoning + frying 6. Red chillies (dried) - 5-6 7. Dry coconut (grated) - ½ cup 8. Rice - 1 cup 9. Mustard seeds - 1 tbsp 10. Urad dal - 1 tbsp 11. Chana dal - 1 tbsp 12. Spices (cardamom, cinnamon, cloves) - 1 tbsp 13. Jaggery - 1 tbsp 14. Salt - to taste 15. Sesame seeds - 1 tbsp 16. Methi - 1 tbsp 17. Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tbsp 18. Curry leaves - 7-8 19. Turmeric powder - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add rice. 2. Add water and rinse it thoroughly. 3. Take a cooker and add the rice. 4. Add water 5. Pressure cook the rice for 3 whistles. 6. Keep the rice aside. 7. Take the brinjals and cut them in thin slices. 8. Collect all the pieces and put them in a bowl of water. 9. Take a pan 10. Add oil. 11.. Add urad dal, cumin seeds, chana dal, sesame seeds, methi, cloves and dhaniya seeds. 12. Stir everything together. 13. Add chillies, grated coconut and stir again. 14. Dry roast all the ingredients together until the aroma of the coconut and all other spices are distinguishable together. 15. Let it cool for 3-4 minutes. 16. Add all the roasted ingredients to the mixing jar. 17. Grind it to a fine powdery texture/consistency. 18. Take a pan. 19. Add oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, turmeric, brinjals and stir them on the pan for a minute. 20. Add tamarind juice, jaggery and mix them well. 21. Add salt. 22. Mix everything together and let it cook for 2-3 minutes. 23. Add the mixture of spices and blend them well. 24. Close the lid and let it cook in the spices for 2-3 minutes. 25. Open the lid and stir the brinjals. 26. Add rice and mix it well. 27. Garnish it with coriander and transfer it into a bowl. 28. Serve with your choice of pickle or curd. Instructions 1. Cook the rice beforehand and let it rest for a few hours before adding it to the brinjal mixture.

2. Soak the brinjals for some time, so that it will take less time in cooking. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 150

Fat - 7g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 18 g

Fibre - 2g

