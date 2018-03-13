Drakshi Gojju Recipe | How To Make Raisins Curry | Kismis Curry Recipe

Drakshi Gojju, also known as Raisins Curry, is perhaps the quickest curry you can ever make, which promises you a bowlful of nutrition and a sure-treat for your taste-buds. With the Ugadi season coming near, our quest of finding new authentic Karnataka-style dishes has begun and this raisins curry caught our attention with the promise of nutrition that it makes.

Raisins are one of our favourite dry-fruits which help in digestion, treating anaemia and adding it in your regular diet-chart will also help you prevent cancer. Hence, this kismis curry not only gives you a tasty side dish to try with your chapati or rice but also endows you with countless health benefits.

Preparing this raisins curry is super-easy; all you need to do is to simmer a bowlful of veggies and add the aromatic paste of the Indian spices and you are good to go. For the busy festive hours, a delicious side-dish that can be prepared almost instantly comes as a boon to us and, in this article, we will be sharing this South Indian delicacy that will surely come handy to you as a time-saving easy-to-prepare nutritious recipe.

So, follow the step-by-step video instructions or the detailed pictorial guiding to make this dish without any trouble and do not forget to go through our other Ugadi-special dishes.

DRAKSHI GOJJU RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE RAISINS CURRY RECIPE | KISMIS CURRY RECIPE | DRAKSHI GOJJU STEP BY STEP | DRAKHSHI GOJJU VIDEO Drakshi gojju recipe | How to make raisins curry recipe | Kismis curry recipe | Drakshi gojju step by step | Drakhshi gojju video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Main-course Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Raisins - 20-25 2. Grated coconut - ½ cup 3. Water - 1 cup 4. Tamarind juice - 2 tbsp 5. Rasam powder - 3 tbsp 6. Turmeric powder - a pinch 7. Urad dal - ½ tbsp 8. Sesame seeds - 1 tbsp 9. Hing - a pinch 10. Salt - to taste 11. Mustard seeds - ½ tbsp 12. Curry leaves - 7-8 How to Prepare 1. Take a mixing jar and add coconut, rasam powder, sesame seeds and water in it. 2. Grind it to a smooth paste and keep it aside. 3. Take a pan and add oil in it. 4. Add mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves, urad dal, raisins and sauté it until the raisins become larger. 5. Add the paste and water. 6. Blend everything well and let it simmer for a minute. 7. Add tamarind juice and salt as per your taste. 8. Mix everything again and transfer into a bowl. 9. Serve hot with rice or chapati. Instructions 1. Soak the raisins beforehand to cook it faster.

2. Manage the consistency of the curry by adding less or more water. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 323 cal

Fat - 31g

Protein - 2.11 g

Carbohydrates - 84.63 g

