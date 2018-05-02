Top Quick Fix Recipes | Instant Veg Recipes | Easy Veg Recipes

We all know how a homemade meal is better in so many ways, only if our clock would have allowed! From breakfast to supper, our tight schedule has little time to let us cook all the meals; hence, we keep relying on take-out meals more than we should!

But what if we tell you, making a wholesome meal does not have to be a time-consuming affair. Follow our top quick fix recipes to prepare a nutritious meal in minutes.

Say yes to seasonal produces

While making a quick meal, fresh leafy vegetables come in most handy. The best part about fresh seasonal veggies is that along with being delicious, they endow your body with a number of essential nutrients. Every season comes with new veggies, which can lend you a bunch of healthy benefits and they are easily available in the market, which makes them perfectly functional for our busy life.

Staple veggies

While talking about veggies, we can not ignore the importance of a few staple veggies which can be adapted in all kinds of recipes, catering you instant and a toothsome bowl of nutrition in minutes. For instance, stock up your kitchen with spinach and capsicums and see how easily they give you a filling dish.

Proteins are essential

Instead of making a complex dish which will take you hours, you can easily snack with some easy protein recipes that will not only lend you a filling meal but also endow your body with a high content of protein. Stack sprouts and various kind of beans in your kitchen and make instant protein recipes by using them in a salad recipe. Not a fan of salad? Try our paneer recipes instead; marinate paneer cubes for a couple of minutes in a batter of Indian spices and fry them on the pan! A delicious and juicy starter recipe can be prepared within minutes!

Be batter ready

Sometimes, making a quick meal is only a matter of pre-planning. For instance, prepare a dosa/idli batter and soak it over-night. Once your batter is ready, you can prepare a number of tasty dishes using the same batter instantly.

Midnight cravings, anyone?

How many of you experience midnight cravings for dessert and end up having a complete ice-cream tub all by yourself? Instead of putting a lot of calories on and experiencing a whole lot of guilt, we can prepare low-calorie desserts and store them in the refrigerator for days. Now, salivate midnight hunger pangs without the guilt trip people!

To know more about our top quick fix recipes, quickly scroll down below and let us know what recipes should we try next.

