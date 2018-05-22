Top Iftar Recipes | Ramadan Special Recipes

Iftar is known as the first meal to break your fast with in the holy month of Ramadan. Usually, the fast is broken by indulging in dates and haleem and, afterwards, a number of fruit snacks, delicious kebabs and other delicious snacks are had.

It is essential to remember that as a fast is observed all day long, indulging in heavy recipes right after breaking the fast is not good for health. Hence, we have broken this article in two parts, the fruits and drinks which you can have while breaking the fast and the recipes which you can take afterwards.

Before going into the details of the recipes, we will quickly learn the importance of observing this fast and how it manifests peace in our mind and body.

While Ramadan is observed to commemorate the first disclosure of Quran, it also signifies the importance of spirituality and how an individual restores spiritual faith by observing the fast and involving in charitable works. In the months of Ramadan, any sinful work such as hurting someone or abusing someone is considered to be wrong and the individuals are strictly prohibited from doing it.

For the holy month of Ramadan, observers are requested to indulge in healthy recipes, as it would make sure that your body is nourished well and getting all the required nutrients while you fast. So, while red meat and other heavy calorie foods can be taken, they should be taken in a balanced proportion.

So, let's quickly see what are our top Iftar recipes are and also, do not forget to click on the recipe link.

Tag us! Share your Iftar recipe pictures with us with the hashtag #cookingwithboldskyliving on Facebook and Instagram.

Instead of a regular fruit bowl, this fruit chaat recipe provides a new variation and the yummy taste of this will keep you hooked.

This yummy custard recipe is well known. Try this easy recipe and tell us how you liked it.

While breaking the fast, this mint buttermilk provides you a soothing drink along with a number of nutrients. A must for the summer season!

Egg bhurji is a well-known snack in North India. Scramble eggs and add on a few veggies. You get a delicious protein recipe to break the fast with.

A delicious egg snack recipe to make the Iftar even more interesting.

Soft rice coupled with eggs and veggies, laced with aromatic Indian spices make the best of main course fiestas for a grand Iftar feast.

When it comes to chicken recipes, butter chicken reigns. This recipe is endowed with a number of stunning Indian spices and will be your favourite chicken recipe to come back to, time and again.

For the paneer lovers, this royale dish is a must try. Click to learn how to make this easily within 30 minutes.

Finally, you must try this Iftar-special sewai recipe to end the grand feast on a sweet note.

Rating: 4.0 /5