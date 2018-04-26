Top Healthy Smoothie Recipes| Smoothies To Get Glowing Skin

Getting a healthy body and a glowing skin is every woman's dream! But dealing with everyday stress and exposing our skin to pollution does not help, does it now? But what if we tell you these healthy smoothie recipes will rejuvenate your skin and give it a healthy glow, keeping it young and fresh!

So, what makes these smoothies helpful for our skin?

Smoothies which are full of antioxidants and vitamin C are considered to be great for our skin, as the antioxidants will keep your skin looking young and the vitamin C will add up the glow. Plus, the added minerals of these smoothies will lend you a number of vitamins and minerals, making you healthier than ever.

What's the best time to have smoothies?

Smoothies, though ideally known as the morning drink, can also be taken in the evenings. But we will suggest that for smoothies which are high in vitamin C, taking them before your morning caffeine intake is the best. You can also add them as your post-lunch healthy dose of fruits.

How do you pick your fruits?

For our top healthy smoothie recipes, we have assimilated all our smoothies which comprise of fruits packed with an array of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C. For sweetening, we will suggest you to use honey instead of sugar, as honey works as a natural sweetening ingredient and adds a sweetish tinge to the tangy smoothies.

So, add these healthy smoothie recipes in your daily diet and get into a healthier diet just as easily.

To know more about our top healthy smoothie recipes, scroll down and check out the list. Tell us which smoothie should we try next?

