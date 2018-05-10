Top Energy Boosting Smoothie Recipes | Morning Smoothie Recipes | Work-out Smoothie Recipes

Mornings are supposed be all about the ray of sunshine and a fresh start to a new day. Yet some of us fall prey to constant stress and anxiety right from the morning. The lack of this essential energy is usually caused by our unhealthy lifestyle or overthinking about work and it gets triggered when we do not opt for a healthy and wholesome breakfast.

Time to change the routine, folks!

To make sure that the start of your day will be super-refreshing and energizing, all you need to do is to make trivial changes in your daily routine and pick breakfast recipes which will boost your energy right away.

So, before we go into the details about all the smoothie recipes, which can instantly energize your tired and overworked body, it is essential to know a few important factors.

When we wake up in the morning, we are waking our body up from a long hibernation period, hence you should never skip breakfast at any cost. Plus, along with breakfast, you should endow your body with additional vitamins and minerals to ensure that your body is acquiring enough healthy potions to be energized throughout the day.

Fruits to the rescue:

Adding a fresh bowl of fruits as a part of your breakfast can cater to your health needs, as it contains an array of nutrients. But in case, having a whole fruit bowl is not always possible for you, opt for our delicious smoothie recipes which will lend you a number of health benefits, keeping your body hydrated and energized along with giving your skin with a healthy glow. Read on to know how.

Anti-ageing benefits:

Along with vitamins and minerals, to ensure that our body cells are immune and not getting damaged, we need to load up our body with ample amount of antioxidants, which will boost our immunity power, along with keeping us young and prevent our cells from ageing fast.

Check out all of our top energy boosting smoothie recipes and do not forget to share this article.

The best of all smoothies which we have tried and loved! This green smoothie contains the goodness of spinach, grapes, cucumber, banana and honey! Loaded up with proteins, fibres, vitamins and minerals, this smoothie will be in your favourite list too from your very first sip.

For a long summer day, this smoothie will be your rejuvenating potion! The refreshing cucumber and banana combo will energize you while hydrating your drenched soul. Make this at home in just a few minutes.

Loaded with vitamins A and C, packed with antioxidants, this smoothie is for all of you who are searching for a home-remedy to get a glowing skin easily. This smoothie will also fight the ageing agents and help you restore the glow of skin.

To cheer up a gloomy day, you must try our chocolate-banana smoothie. Loaded with the goodness of cocoa and banana, this can be taken as a filling breakfast itself.

One of the healthiest smoothies of the lot, this pineapple banana smoothie is utterly delicious and packed with a number of nutrients. Click on the recipe to see the whole ingredients list.

Start your day with a glass of tropical sunshine. Loaded with the benefits of a number of fruits, this smoothie is renowned for giving you a supple skin glow after adding it in your diet for a couple of weeks.

Looking for a smoothie that will be filling enough to be a breakfast meal itself? Try this dry fruit banana smoothie. We love this smoothie, as it is loaded with fibre and suits our weight loss regime. Click to see the whole recipe.

