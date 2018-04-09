Top Dosa Recipes | Easy Dosa Recipes | Best Dosa recipes

For people of South India, dosa is the name of comfort-food. As for the people of the rest of the country, dosa is essentially a crispy Indian pan-cake recipe, which can be prepared oh-so-easily and delivers you a platter full of unique flavours, variating in taste with each different fillings and ingredients.

As our dosa recipes are endless in number, we keep making new renditions of this Indian flat-bread recipe, trying out more healthier and tastier version each time.

For our top dosa recipes, we have picked up dosas made with different fillings, different ingredients, keeping in mind that the calorie count should not exceed our diet-chart limit.

The secret to make crispy dosas lies in its batter. For each dosa, the batter also differs significantly as to make it crispy, one would require a thinner batter in comparison with other types of dosas.

Why dosa recipes are so popular and raved about? These thin, wafer-like breads are tastier than any fast-food we have ever indulged in and yet these pan-cakes, made from fermented rice and lentils, are considered one of the world's healthiest food recipes that happen to be in the world's top 50 delicious food-chart list.

To know more about our creative yet easy dosa recipes, check outthe article below with the top dosa recipes list and let us know what flavours would you like to infuse in the dosa batter next time you are opting for this breakfast recipe.

