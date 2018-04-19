Top Cheer Me Up Recipes | Top Recipes To Cheer Up A Gloomy Day| Easy and Fun Recipes

Are you struck by a midweek blue too? Or, are you generally just having a bad day? Well, either way, we are sharing ways to cheer up a super-gloomy day with these easy and fun recipes.

There is no debate about the amount of stress that we handle every day, be it personal or professional. And sometimes, daily stress and anxiety can get the best of our mood, turning the day into a bleak and gloomy one. But we believe us, taking the right measures can turn any bad day into a sunny one and the first measure should be indulging in good food!

The first and foremost thing which bends the day towards a sulking one is skipping breakfast! Are you someone who skips breakfast regularly or once in a while? Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so make sure to start the day with a sumptuous and healthy breakie to avoid the day turning into an absolute disaster. As without a proper boost of energy in the morning, how would you survive the long day?

Secondly, according to science, an unhealthy lifestyle and food habits can eventually affect your mental health. So, even without any proper reason, you may feel a little under the weather cause of the unhealthy lifestyle that we lead. To avoid this, initiate a healthy diet today and trust us, it's easier than you would have thought.

So, what do we do when we are tangled up in a bad day and there seems to be no end to it? Turn to your taste-buds, dear readers! Science has proved, taking the right food (foods high with antioxidants or right kind of hormones) can actually prevent inflammation in the brain, so you will feel less discouraged and gain the strength to make it through the day.

For our "top cheer me up recipes", we will talk about recipes using these ingredients and how exactly do they help you in boosting your energy and turn your bad day around.

For instance, try our Chocolate Banana Smoothie.

Chocolate is known to be loaded with antioxidants, which is renowned for being the best cheer-me-up therapy ever! Chocolate helps by reducing stress hormones and our chocolate banana smoothie will not only help you in cheering up but keep you full too. The addition of banana lends this recipe a creamy texture and a delicious flavour. Try this recipe at the beginning of the morning and make the start of your day a happy and chirpy one.

If you are not a fan of chocolate, try our super healthy green smoothie recipe. It contains spinach, grapes, banana and cucumber. Spinach has quite a reputation for being the best of green leafy vegetable, as it comprises folate which increases the level of serotonin, the hormone which balances our mood. On top of all that, this smoothie stands for us just by being the tastiest of all and how soothing it can be for our drenched souls.

Coconut has an aromatic essence and it is known to reduce stress overall. Try our coconut laddoo recipe and let the sweet taste and aroma of this dish take you back to the comfort of your home.

For more such top cheer-me-up recipes, scroll down and check out the list below and tell us what do you like to eat on a gloomy day.

Rating: 4.0 /5