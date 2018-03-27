Top 10 Potato Recipes | Best Potato Recipes | Easy Potato Recipes

Potatoes with its creamy mash texture and the effervescent delicate taste reside almost in every foodie's heart and even if you are not a fan of the World's favourite root vegetable, aka potato, you have to agree that while talking about mouth-watering dishes, potato recipes top the list. Just the usage of potato in any recipe increases the taste oh-so-much and as hard-core potato lovers we are totally drooling over our top 10 potato recipes.

Ever thought about why potatoes work so effectively as a taste-booster? The reason lies in its texture. Potatoes are known to soak the flavours immediately and thus impart a delicious flavour in each and every cuisine you may incorporate this veggie to.

Apart from being a versatile cooking essential, which is vastly used to prepare A-Z dishes, ranging from tasty starters like fries, wedgies, tikka or cutlets to main-course fiestas, potato also helps to maintain your carb intake, as this easy-to-grow, easy-to-prepare veggie is super rich in carbohydrate content.

Potato recipes are endless in number and almost every cuisine in the world has exhausted this ingredient to its fullest. But for today's article, we have shared our top 10 potato dishes, rooting from Indian cuisine, ranging from North to South, from appetizers to mains. Take a look at the best of these potato recipes and tell us which ones work the best for you.