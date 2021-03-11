ENGLISH

    Tomato Soup Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

    Are you thinking of serving something delicious and home-made to your guests as a starter?

    How about a savory, tasty, rich and creamy tomato soup? One thing is for sure that tomato soup is one of those few dishes that you can enjoy any time of the year. Whether it is a chilly winter evening or a cool summer night, you can surely enjoy a bowl of tomato soup whenever you want.

    Though tomato soup is an extremely easy-to-make recipe, you still need to be sure about the right amount of ingredients. In order to help you with the making of tomato soup, we are here with a recipe that you can surely try at your home. Scroll down to read more.

    Tomato Soup Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Soup

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • For Soup

      • 7 medium-large tomatoes
      • 3 finely chopped garlic
      • 2 tablespoons butter
      • 2 bay leaf
      • ½ cup finely chopped onions
      • ¼ teaspoon freshly crushed black pepper
      • 1 cup water
      • 1 teaspoon sugar
      • salt as required

      For Crouton

      • 1 tablespoon olive oil
      • ½ cup bread cubes
      • A pinch of salt
      • A pinch of pepper powder
    How to Prepare

    • 1. First of all, heat butter in a saucepan until it melts down completely. Please ensure that the heat is low to medium.

      2. Now add bay leaf and sauté for 3-4 seconds.

      3. Add chopped garlic and onions. Stir and sauté until onions soften. This would usually take 3-4 minutes.

      4. Next, add chopped tomatoes and salt. Mix everything well.

      5. Cover the pan and simmer on low-medium heat for about 10 minutes. This way the tomatoes will soften up.

      6. Avoid adding water here. Let the tomatoes release water on their own.

      7. In case, the water released by tomatoes dries up, add a little quantity of water to let the tomato simmer.

      8. Once the tomatoes soften up, turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool down. Meanwhile, you can take out the bay leaf from the tomatoes. However, this is optional.

      9. Transfer the tomato mixture into a blender, once it cools down completely.

      10. Blend the tomato mixture until you get a smooth consistency.

      11. You can either strain the puree or make sure that there are no lumps or tomato pieces left. Blend completely.

      12. Once you have blended the tomato puree well, transfer it into the pan and add water.

      13. Make sure you add water as per the consistency you want to have.

      14. Add salt and sugar into the pan.

      15. Let the soup simmer on a low flame until the soup starts boiling.

      16. Once the soup comes to a boil, add freshly crushed black pepper and stir well.

      17. In case you want a creamy taste, add 1-2 tablespoons of fresh cream.

      18. Mix everything well.

      19. Adjust the salt, sugar and water as per your taste.

      For Toasting The Bread

      1. While the tomato mixture is cooling on its own, you can prepare bread croutons.

      2. For this, mix bread cubes, olive oil, salt and pepper powder in a baking tray.

      3. Toss well to coat the bread cubes well.

      4. Bake the bread cubes in a preheated oven for about 3 to 5 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius.

      5. You can also deep fry the bread cubes or toast them in a pan.

      6. Serve the soup by adding the croutons on top of the soup.

      7. If you wish, you can garnish the soup with some chopped coriander and mint leaves.

    Instructions
    • Though tomato soup is an extremely easy-to-make recipe, you still need to be sure about the right amount of ingredients.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • Calories - 259 kcal
    • Fat - 14 g
    • Carbs - 29g
    • Fiber - 4g

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 47 Users]
    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 17:15 [IST]
