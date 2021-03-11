Tomato Soup Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

1. First of all, heat butter in a saucepan until it melts down completely. Please ensure that the heat is low to medium.

2. Now add bay leaf and sauté for 3-4 seconds.

3. Add chopped garlic and onions. Stir and sauté until onions soften. This would usually take 3-4 minutes.

4. Next, add chopped tomatoes and salt. Mix everything well.

5. Cover the pan and simmer on low-medium heat for about 10 minutes. This way the tomatoes will soften up.

6. Avoid adding water here. Let the tomatoes release water on their own.

7. In case, the water released by tomatoes dries up, add a little quantity of water to let the tomato simmer.

8. Once the tomatoes soften up, turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool down. Meanwhile, you can take out the bay leaf from the tomatoes. However, this is optional.

9. Transfer the tomato mixture into a blender, once it cools down completely.

10. Blend the tomato mixture until you get a smooth consistency.

11. You can either strain the puree or make sure that there are no lumps or tomato pieces left. Blend completely.

12. Once you have blended the tomato puree well, transfer it into the pan and add water.

13. Make sure you add water as per the consistency you want to have.

14. Add salt and sugar into the pan.

15. Let the soup simmer on a low flame until the soup starts boiling.

16. Once the soup comes to a boil, add freshly crushed black pepper and stir well.

17. In case you want a creamy taste, add 1-2 tablespoons of fresh cream.

18. Mix everything well.

19. Adjust the salt, sugar and water as per your taste.

For Toasting The Bread

1. While the tomato mixture is cooling on its own, you can prepare bread croutons.

2. For this, mix bread cubes, olive oil, salt and pepper powder in a baking tray.

3. Toss well to coat the bread cubes well.

4. Bake the bread cubes in a preheated oven for about 3 to 5 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius.

5. You can also deep fry the bread cubes or toast them in a pan.

6. Serve the soup by adding the croutons on top of the soup.

7. If you wish, you can garnish the soup with some chopped coriander and mint leaves.