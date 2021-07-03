Tomato Rice Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Tomato rice is a popular South Indian food prepared using rice and chopped tomatoes. The recipe is quite popular and is loved by people belonging to different age groups. However, the recipe is believed to have originated in Tamil Nadu. Tomato Rice is a delicious, healthy and tangy rice recipe that you can prepare for your maincourse or dinner. The dish is also a bit spicy which makes it mouth-watering.

Though the dish may seem to be a bit complicate, it is quite simple to prepare and doesn't take much time. Today we are here to tell you about the recipe for Tomato Rice. Scroll down the article to read on.

Tomato Rice Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home Tomato Rice Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 3 Ingredients 1 cup of any rice of your choice 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes 2 tablespoons cooking oil 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste 8-10 medium-sized curry leaves ½ cup finely chopped onions ½ teaspoon chopped green chilies 2 green cardamoms ½ teaspoon mustard seeds ½ inch cinnamon stick ⅛ teaspoon fenugreek seeds 2-3 cloves 1 teaspoon cumin powder ½ teaspoon red chili powder ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon coriander powder ½ teaspoon black pepper powder ½ tablespoon chopped mint leaves ¼ cup chopped coriander leaves water or add as required salt as required

How to Prepare First of all, rinse the rice couple of times. Once you have rinsed the rice, soak it in water for 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a pressure cooker, heat the oil. Make sure the flame is low-medium. Next, add mustard and fenugreek seeds in the oil and let them splutter for a while. Add cinnamon stick, cloves and cardamom. Keep the flame medium, else you may burn the whole spices. Now add finely chopped onions into the oil. Stir and sauté until the chopped onions soften. Next, add chopped green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, and curry leaves. Saute the ingredients until the raw aroma of the ginger-garlic paste goes away. Next, turn the flame to low and then add chopped tomatoes along with salt and turmeric. Stir and saute for two minutes. Now add black pepper powder, red chili powder, coriander powder and cumin powder. Mix everything well and sauté the tomatoes for another 5-7 minutes. You will see that the tomatoes soften and start to release oil from the sides. Now add the soaked rice. Make sure you drain the water well before adding the rice. Gently mix the rice along with the tomato mixture. Sauté for a minute. Now add chopped coriander and mint leaves along with 1½ cups of water to the pressure cooker. Add more salt if needed. Cover the lid of the pressure cooker and cook for 2 whistles on medium flame. Once the cooker releases two whistles, turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker release the steam. Serve hot tomato rice with raita and curry.

Calories - 121 kcal

Fat - 10 g

Protein - 2g

Carbohydrates - 7g

Fiber - 2g

