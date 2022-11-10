Thanksgiving 2022: Spicy And Creamy Non Veg Pumpkin Soup Recipe With A Twist

1. Take a fresh pumpkin, remove the skin, cut it into medium chunks and keep it aside.

2. In a separate bowl, save the pumpkin seeds for roasting.

3. In a big saucepan, add butter, oil and mildly roast the pumpkin for 3-4 mins. Then add onion, ginger, garlic, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala powder to it. Roasting the pumpkin will add a new dimension to the soup, add that extra flavour all soups lack.

4. Cook it on a medium flame for 6-7 mins till the pumpkin becomes soft.

5. Add the chicken stock and milk to the mix. Cover, cook and simmer the soup on a medium flame for 20-25 minutes.

6. Once the soup is ready, switch off the gas oven, keep it aside and let it cool down.

7. Take a blender and add the soup in small batches to get a puree-like consistency.

8. When done, place the soup in a different saucepan and add pepper, shredded chicken and cream to it and heat it for 3-4 mins.

9. Add the roasted pumpkin seeds on top and serve the soup with a dollop of cream or cheddar cheese, green chillies and toasted bread. You can also serve it with a crisp garden salad.