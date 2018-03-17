Tambittu Recipe | How To Make Roasted Gram Dal Laddu | Hurigadale Tambittu Recipe

Tambittu Recipe | How To Make Roasted Gram Laddu | Ugadi Special Sweet | Boldsky

Festivals and our utter fondness for sweets go hand in hand, as we Indians can never have enough of sweet delicacies, be it in any shape or size. Hence, for this Ugadi festival, we are sharing our favourite festival-special Sweet Tambittu Recipe, which is very close to our heart as an authentic Karnataka dessert recipe. This soft, chewy balls made up with roasted gram dal, loaded with the delicate sweetness of jaggery and the nuttiness of peanuts, laced with the aroma of ghee and cardamom will win you over in the first bite itself.

Though a bit on the drier side as a laddu, hurigadale tambittu makes up for its textures by its taste and how easy it is to be prepared at home. On top of that, tambittu is renowned for being a low-calorie dessert fix and it will perfectly sync with your diet chart as well.

So, this festival season, try this healthy roasted gram dal laddu recipe, aka Tambittu, with our simple yet detailed step-by-step pictorial descriptions or simply take a look at the video to make this sweet dish at ease. Don't forget to tell us how it turns out.

TAMBITTU RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE ROASTED GRAM LADDU | HURIGADALE TAMBITTU RECIPE | TAMBITTU STEP BY STEP | TAMBITTU VIDEO Tambittu recipe | How to make roasted gram laddu | Hurigadale tambittu recipe | Tambittu step by step | Tambittu video Prep Time 40 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 1 Hours10 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 5-6 Ingredients 1. Rice Flour - ½ cup 2. Chana Dal - ½ cup 3. Coconuts (dry+grated) - ½ cup 4. Groundnuts - ½ cup 5. Jaggery - 3/4th cup 6. Dry Fruits (cashews + raisins) - 8-10 (broken into pieces) 7. Ghee - ½ cup 8. Water - 1/4th cup 9. Cardamom - 4 How to Prepare 1. Take a pan and ghee to it. 2. Add cashews and raisins and fry them until the colour turns to golden brown. 3. Roast chana dal, ground nuts, coconuts and stir them well. 4. Fry them for 1-2 minutes and add them to a mixing jar. 5. Grind all the fried ingredients to a coarse powder. 6. Take a pan and add jaggery and water. 7. Wait till the jaggery dissolves completely and stir until you get a 1-string consistency. 8. Add the coarse powder and ghee to the syrup and stir it well. 9. Add dry fruits and mix everything together. 10. Transfer it to a plate and let it cool for a few minutes. 11. Roll into small balls or any shape that you wish to serve it in. Instructions 1. Do not add too much of rice flour, as it will make the laddus turn dry and will break easily. 2. Do not roast the peanuts for too long, as it will take away the flavours. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 102 cal

Fat - 5.8 g

Protein - 1.9 g

Carbohydrates - 10.6 g

Fibre - 0.5 g

