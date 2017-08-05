Just In
- 2 hrs ago World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021: HIV Vaccine Myths And Facts
- 5 hrs ago Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Huma Qureshi Shows Us How To Flaunt Simple Outfits Fashionably
- 6 hrs ago Common Side Effects Of India-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines, And Other Details
- 7 hrs ago Style Alert: 4 Times Manushi Chhillar Showed Us How To Flaunt Wide-Leg Pants Stylishly And Effortlessly
Don't Miss
- News BJP, AAP spar over admission in COVID-19 care centres in Delhi
- Movies Sana Makbul Opens Up About Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says 'The Show Is A Once In A Lifetime Experience'
- Sports BFI fields full strength Indian contingent at ASBC Asian Boxing Championships
- Technology Apple MacBook Pro With 10 Core Apple Silicon Incoming
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Assam In May 2021
- Finance SIP In These Safe Mutual Funds Have Consistently Given Good Returns
- Automobiles KTM & Husqvarna Extends Warranty & Free Service Period In India Due To Covid-19
- Education CBSE Postpones Class 10 Board Result 2021, Check Revised Schedule Here
Sweet Lassi Recipe: How To Make Punjabi Sweet Lassi
The sweet lassi recipe hails from the state of Punjab and is a popular refreshment in North India. It has a cooling effect due to the curd and is of great demand during the summer season.
The Punjabi sweet lassi is a cold beverage that has curd and sugar as the main ingredients and is flavoured with rose water, elaichi powder and dry fruits. This lassi is light and is always had after any meal. Alternatively, you can make it into a thick shake by adding malai or fresh cream in it to give it the some heaviness.
The sweet lassi recipe is extremely simple, and quick and is effortless to make. Hence, if you'd like to prepare it at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.
SWEET LASSI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Beverages
Serves: 2
-
Thick curd - 2 cups
Chilled milk - ½ a cup
Chilled water - ½ a cup
Sugar - 3 tbsp
Cardamom powder - 1 tsp
Rose water - ½ tsp
Ice cubes - 7-8
Chopped almonds - for garnishing
Chopped pistachios - for garnishing
Saffron strands - for garnishing
-
1. Pour thick curd in a bowl.
2. Add chilled milk, chilled water and whisk thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps.
3. Further, add sugar, cardamom powder and rose water.
4. Add ice cubes and blend well again.
5. Pour the content in a mixer jar.
6. Blend well.
7. Pour the blended lassi into the serving glasses.
8. Garnish it with chopped almonds, pistachios and saffron strands.
- 1. You can directly add powdered sugar or sugar bura isted instead of the plain sugar.
- 2. Adding rose water is optional.
- Serving Size - 1 glass
- Calories - 158 cal
- Fat - 5 g
- Protein - 2 g
- Carbohydrates - 25 g
- Sugar - 10 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SWEET LASSI
1. Pour thick curd in a bowl.
2. Add chilled milk, chilled water and whisk thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps.
3. Further, add sugar, cardamom powder and rose water.
4. Add ice cubes and blend well again.
5. Pour the content in a mixer jar.
6. Blend well.
7. Pour the blended lassi into the serving glasses.
8. Garnish it with chopped almonds, pistachios and saffron strands.