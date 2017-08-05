ENGLISH

    Sweet Lassi Recipe: How To Make Punjabi Sweet Lassi

    Posted By: Sowmya Subramanian
    |

    The sweet lassi recipe hails from the state of Punjab and is a popular refreshment in North India. It has a cooling effect due to the curd and is of great demand during the summer season.

    The Punjabi sweet lassi is a cold beverage that has curd and sugar as the main ingredients and is flavoured with rose water, elaichi powder and dry fruits. This lassi is light and is always had after any meal. Alternatively, you can make it into a thick shake by adding malai or fresh cream in it to give it the some heaviness.

    The sweet lassi recipe is extremely simple, and quick and is effortless to make. Hence, if you'd like to prepare it at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.

    SWEET LASSI RECIPE VIDEO

    Sweet Lassi Recipe | How To Make Punjabi Sweet Lassi | Lassi Recipe | Sweet Yoghurt Drink Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    10 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Beverages

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Thick curd - 2 cups

      Chilled milk - ½ a cup

      Chilled water - ½ a cup

      Sugar - 3 tbsp

      Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

      Rose water - ½ tsp

      Ice cubes - 7-8

      Chopped almonds - for garnishing

      Chopped pistachios - for garnishing

      Saffron strands - for garnishing

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Pour thick curd in a bowl.

      2. Add chilled milk, chilled water and whisk thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps.

      3. Further, add sugar, cardamom powder and rose water.

      4. Add ice cubes and blend well again.

      5. Pour the content in a mixer jar.

      6. Blend well.

      7. Pour the blended lassi into the serving glasses.

      8. Garnish it with chopped almonds, pistachios and saffron strands.

    Instructions
    • 1. You can directly add powdered sugar or sugar bura isted instead of the plain sugar.
    • 2. Adding rose water is optional.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 glass
    • Calories - 158 cal
    • Fat - 5 g
    • Protein - 2 g
    • Carbohydrates - 25 g
    • Sugar - 10 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SWEET LASSI

