The sweet lassi recipe hails from the state of Punjab and is a popular refreshment in North India. It has a cooling effect due to the curd and is of great demand during the summer season.

The Punjabi sweet lassi is a cold beverage that has curd and sugar as the main ingredients and is flavoured with rose water, elaichi powder and dry fruits. This lassi is light and is always had after any meal. Alternatively, you can make it into a thick shake by adding malai or fresh cream in it to give it the some heaviness.

The sweet lassi recipe is extremely simple, and quick and is effortless to make. Hence, if you'd like to prepare it at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.

Sweet Lassi Recipe | How To Make Punjabi Sweet Lassi | Lassi Recipe | Sweet Yoghurt Drink Recipe Sweet Lassi Recipe | How To Make Punjabi Sweet Lassi | Lassi Recipe | Sweet Yoghurt Drink Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Beverages Serves: 2 Ingredients Thick curd - 2 cups Chilled milk - ½ a cup Chilled water - ½ a cup Sugar - 3 tbsp Cardamom powder - 1 tsp Rose water - ½ tsp Ice cubes - 7-8 Chopped almonds - for garnishing Chopped pistachios - for garnishing Saffron strands - for garnishing How to Prepare 1. Pour thick curd in a bowl. 2. Add chilled milk, chilled water and whisk thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps. 3. Further, add sugar, cardamom powder and rose water. 4. Add ice cubes and blend well again. 5. Pour the content in a mixer jar. 6. Blend well. 7. Pour the blended lassi into the serving glasses. 8. Garnish it with chopped almonds, pistachios and saffron strands. Instructions 1. You can directly add powdered sugar or sugar bura isted instead of the plain sugar.

2. Adding rose water is optional. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 glass

Calories - 158 cal

Fat - 5 g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 25 g

Sugar - 10 g

