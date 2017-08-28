Nihari basically is a flour-based stew, consisting of slow cooked meat and variety of spices. The most commonly used meat for this dish is beef or lamb along with its bone marrow.

It's a traditional brunch food from Pakistan served with a Naan bread. The word Nihari comes from the Arabic word "Nahar", which means day. This is typically served after the sunrise prayers and that's why it's called Nihari. This dish is a sensory tantalizing experience in all.

Shaan-e-Nihari Recipe shaan-e-nihari recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Chef Rahis Khan Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 4 Ingredients Lamb with bones - 1 kg Ghee - 1 cup Sliced onion - 1 cup Green cardamom - 5 Cloves - 5 Cinnamon stick - 1 Bay leaf - 2 Coriander powder - 1 tbsp Red chilli powder - 1 tsp Turmeric - 1 tsp Lamb stock - 1 litre Salt to taste Ginger paste - 2 tbsp Garlic paste - 2 tbsp Yogurt - 1 cup Refined flour - ¼th cup Gram flour - ¼th cup Garam masala - 1 tsp Mace and elaichi powder - 1 tsp Vetiver (kewra) - 2-3 drops Green coriander for garnishing How to Prepare Heat 150 g of ghee in a handi. Add the sliced onion and sauté over medium heat until it turns golden brown in colour. Add lamb, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf. Stir until the liquid has evaporated. Later, add coriander powder, red chillies, turmeric and salt; stir it well. Add the ginger and garlic paste. Stir it until it leaves the masala. Then, add yogurt and allow it to boil, slow down the heat to medium. Cook it for another 10 minutes. Add lamb stock (approx.1 lt.), let it boil again, cover it and simmer, stir in between, until the lamb is tender. Later, remove the meat from the gravy and keep it aside. Heat the remaining ghee in a separate handi. Add refined flour and gram flour and cook until it turns light brown. Add the gravy and mix it well. Boil it for some time and strain it through the soup strainer. Add the cooked meat in the gravy. Add garam masala and the mace and elaichi powder, vetiver, and adjust the seasoning. Cover it with the lid and simmer it for 15 minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander and serve with a kulcha.

Instructions 1. You can grind the dry spices, instead of adding them as a whole. Nutritional Information Serves - 1 piece

Calories - 323 cal

Fat - 23 g

Protein - 10 g

Carbohydrates - 19 g

Sugar - 2 g

Dietary fibre - 0 g