    Banana-Tapioca Pearls Pudding Recipe: How To Make Kele Aur Sabudane Ki Kheer

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Sabudana Kheer | Kele Aur Sabudane Ki Kheer Recipe | Boldsky

    Sabudana kheer or tapioca pearls pudding is a traditional North Indian pudding consumed during the days of fast. Generally, kheer is a North Indian pudding made with milk and rice but here, sabudana is used with milk because rice cannot be eaten during the days of fast. Bananas are highly nutritious and rich in vitamin and minerals that keep the body energetic and stomach full for a longer time. Banana and sabudana make a delicious combination.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    35 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweet

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Ripened banana - 1

      Sabudana (unsoaked) - ½ cup

      Milk - 1 litre

      Ghee - 1 tsp

      Cashew nuts - 7-8

      Raisins - 8-10

      Chiraungi/charoli - 1 tbsp

      Sugar - 1/2 cup

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take sabudana (tapioca pearls) and wash well.

      2. Now take a bowl and soak the sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water (double the quantity of sabudana) for 1 hour.

      3. Take a pan, pour the milk in it and boil.

      4. Keep stirring it slowly till the milk is reduced to three-fourth and gives a thick texture.

      5. Take another pan and heat ghee in it.

      6. Roast the dry fruits - cashews, raisins and chiraunji (charoli) in ghee till they turn brownish.

      7. Transfer the roasted dry fruits into a bowl and keep it aside.

      8. Now, add the soaked sabudana to the milk, stir it for some time and leave it to boil for 7-10 min.

      9. Next, add the sugar and boil it for some more time till the sugar completely melts in it.

      10. Add the dry fruits and transfer it into a bowl.

      11. Keep it in a refrigerator for half an hour and serve it chill. Add the cut banana while serving.

    Instructions
    • Roast the dry fruits - cashews, raisins in a separate bowl and then you can add in the bowl.
    Nutritional Information
    • 1 Bowl - 350 g
    • 265 - cal
    • 9.7 - g
    • 7.6 - g
    • 37.5 - g
    • 0.2 - g

    HOW TO PREPARE SABUDANA KHEER RECIPE

    1. Take sabudana (tapioca pearls) and wash well.

    2. Now take a bowl and soak the sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water (double the quantity of sabudana) for 1 hour.

    3. Take a pan, pour the milk in it and boil.

    4. Keep stirring it slowly till the milk is reduced to three-fourth and gives a thick texture.

    5. Take another pan and heat ghee in it.

    6. Roast the dry fruits - cashews, raisins and chiraunji (charoli) in ghee till they turn brownish.

    7. Transfer the roasted dry fruits into a bowl and keep it aside.

    8. Now, add the soaked sabudana to the milk, stir it for some time and leave it to boil for 7-10 min.

    9. Next, add the sugar and boil it for some more time till the sugar completely melts in it.

    10. Add the dry fruits and transfer it into a bowl.

