Banana-Tapioca Pearls Pudding Recipe: How To Make Kele Aur Sabudane Ki Kheer

1. Take sabudana (tapioca pearls) and wash well.

2. Now take a bowl and soak the sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water (double the quantity of sabudana) for 1 hour.

3. Take a pan, pour the milk in it and boil.

4. Keep stirring it slowly till the milk is reduced to three-fourth and gives a thick texture.

5. Take another pan and heat ghee in it.

6. Roast the dry fruits - cashews, raisins and chiraunji (charoli) in ghee till they turn brownish.

7. Transfer the roasted dry fruits into a bowl and keep it aside.

8. Now, add the soaked sabudana to the milk, stir it for some time and leave it to boil for 7-10 min.

9. Next, add the sugar and boil it for some more time till the sugar completely melts in it.

10. Add the dry fruits and transfer it into a bowl.

11. Keep it in a refrigerator for half an hour and serve it chill. Add the cut banana while serving.