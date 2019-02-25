TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Banana-Tapioca Pearls Pudding Recipe: How To Make Kele Aur Sabudane Ki Kheer
Sabudana kheer or tapioca pearls pudding is a traditional North Indian pudding consumed during the days of fast. Generally, kheer is a North Indian pudding made with milk and rice but here, sabudana is used with milk because rice cannot be eaten during the days of fast. Bananas are highly nutritious and rich in vitamin and minerals that keep the body energetic and stomach full for a longer time. Banana and sabudana make a delicious combination.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 2
Ripened banana - 1
Sabudana (unsoaked) - ½ cup
Milk - 1 litre
Ghee - 1 tsp
Cashew nuts - 7-8
Raisins - 8-10
Chiraungi/charoli - 1 tbsp
Sugar - 1/2 cup
1. Take sabudana (tapioca pearls) and wash well.
2. Now take a bowl and soak the sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water (double the quantity of sabudana) for 1 hour.
3. Take a pan, pour the milk in it and boil.
4. Keep stirring it slowly till the milk is reduced to three-fourth and gives a thick texture.
5. Take another pan and heat ghee in it.
6. Roast the dry fruits - cashews, raisins and chiraunji (charoli) in ghee till they turn brownish.
7. Transfer the roasted dry fruits into a bowl and keep it aside.
8. Now, add the soaked sabudana to the milk, stir it for some time and leave it to boil for 7-10 min.
9. Next, add the sugar and boil it for some more time till the sugar completely melts in it.
10. Add the dry fruits and transfer it into a bowl.
11. Keep it in a refrigerator for half an hour and serve it chill. Add the cut banana while serving.
- Roast the dry fruits - cashews, raisins in a separate bowl and then you can add in the bowl.
- 1 Bowl - 350 g
- 265 - cal
- 9.7 - g
- 7.6 - g
- 37.5 - g
- 0.2 - g
