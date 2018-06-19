Rava Toast Recipe| Suji Toast Recipe| Bread Rava Toast Recipe

Rawa Toast recipe, रवा टोस्ट | Breakfast recipe | ऐसे बनायें रवा टोस्ट | Boldsky

It goes without saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day as your night long hibernated body is waking up and it requires a vital boost of energy to function properly! In other words, breakfast provides us the essential energy boost in the morning. But what all recipes can be made quickly for breakfast?

Today, we are sharing one of our favourites, a quick breakfast fix, the rava toast recipe which requires less than half an hour.

Rava toast or suji toast is a really easy to prepare recipe and even beginners can perfectly make crispy rava toasts in their very first attempts. Just make a filling using curd and other veggies. Spread it all over the bread slices and make sure the filling is not too thick.

Once all the bread slices are ready to be toasted, heat up a pan with ample amount of butter or ghee. Toast the breads and make sure both sides are equally toasted. Serve with a smoking hot cup of tea or coffee and you get a delicious breakfast spread which is sumptuous, yet tasty.

For vegetarians, this recipe also serves as an eggless French toast recipe. For us, rava toast stands out for its super crisp texture and the delicious filling that it provides. On top of that, rava toast serves us with a number of nutrients. It contains vitamin A, B, C, calcium, iron, and sodium. So having it for breakfast will ensure a healthy meal which our taste buds approve of!

To know the complete recipe of rava toast, click on the video or simply take a look at the step by step pictures.

Rava Toast Recipe| Suji Toast Recipe| Bread Rava Toast Recipe| Rava Toast Step By Step| Rava Toast Video
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
25 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky Team

Recipe Type: breakfast/snacks

Serves:

Ingredients

  • 1. Bread slices - 8-10

    2. Suji (Semolina) - 150 g

    3. Curd - 100 g

    4. Water - as required

    5. Black pepper - ½ tbsp

    6. Salt - as required

    7. Sugar - 1 tbsp

    8. Onion (large) - 1 chopped

    9. Tomato (large) - 1 chopped

    10. Green chillies - a few

    11. Capsicum - ½ cup

    12. Coriander - as required

    13. Butter/ghee - as required

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a bowl and add curd, black pepper, semolina, salt, and sugar.

    2. Mix them all together and let it rest for 10 minutes.

    3. Add onions, tomatoes, chillies, and coriander and blend everything together.

    4. Spread the mixture all over the bread slices.

    5. Take a tawa pan and add ghee or butter.

    6. Place the bread slices and fry both the sides for 5-6 minutes each.

    7. Cut it into triangular pieces and serve hot.

Instructions
  • 1. You can add veggies of your choice in the filling to make it more nutritious.
  • 2. Do not spread the filling too thick on the breads to ensure it cooks properly on both the sides.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 serving
  • Calories - 72 cal
  • Fat - 3.1 g
  • Protein - 1.6 g
  • Carbs - 8.9 g
  • Fiber - 0.4 g

STEP BY STEP : HOW TO MAKE RAVA TOAST

1. Take a bowl and add curd, black pepper, semolina, salt and sugar.

rava toast recipe

2. Mix them all together and let it rest for 10 minutes.

rava toast recipe

3. Add onions, tomatoes, chillies, and coriander and blend everything together.

4. Spread the mixture all over the bread slices.

5. Take a tawa pan and add ghee or butter.

6. Place the bread slices and fry both the sides for 5-6 minutes each.

7. Cut it into triangular pieces and serve hot.

