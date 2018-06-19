Rawa Toast recipe, रवा टोस्ट | Breakfast recipe | ऐसे बनायें रवा टोस्ट | Boldsky

It goes without saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day as your night long hibernated body is waking up and it requires a vital boost of energy to function properly! In other words, breakfast provides us the essential energy boost in the morning. But what all recipes can be made quickly for breakfast?

Today, we are sharing one of our favourites, a quick breakfast fix, the rava toast recipe which requires less than half an hour.

Rava toast or suji toast is a really easy to prepare recipe and even beginners can perfectly make crispy rava toasts in their very first attempts. Just make a filling using curd and other veggies. Spread it all over the bread slices and make sure the filling is not too thick.

Once all the bread slices are ready to be toasted, heat up a pan with ample amount of butter or ghee. Toast the breads and make sure both sides are equally toasted. Serve with a smoking hot cup of tea or coffee and you get a delicious breakfast spread which is sumptuous, yet tasty.

For vegetarians, this recipe also serves as an eggless French toast recipe. For us, rava toast stands out for its super crisp texture and the delicious filling that it provides. On top of that, rava toast serves us with a number of nutrients. It contains vitamin A, B, C, calcium, iron, and sodium. So having it for breakfast will ensure a healthy meal which our taste buds approve of!

To know the complete recipe of rava toast, click on the video or simply take a look at the step by step pictures.

RAVA TOAST RECIPE| SUJI TOAST RECIPE| BREAD RAVA TOAST RECIPE| RAVA TOAST STEP BY STEP| RAVA TOAST VIDEO Rava Toast Recipe| Suji Toast Recipe| Bread Rava Toast Recipe| Rava Toast Step By Step| Rava Toast Video Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Team Recipe Type: breakfast/snacks Serves: Ingredients 1. Bread slices - 8-10 2. Suji (Semolina) - 150 g 3. Curd - 100 g 4. Water - as required 5. Black pepper - ½ tbsp 6. Salt - as required 7. Sugar - 1 tbsp 8. Onion (large) - 1 chopped 9. Tomato (large) - 1 chopped 10. Green chillies - a few 11. Capsicum - ½ cup 12. Coriander - as required 13. Butter/ghee - as required How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add curd, black pepper, semolina, salt, and sugar. 2. Mix them all together and let it rest for 10 minutes. 3. Add onions, tomatoes, chillies, and coriander and blend everything together. 4. Spread the mixture all over the bread slices. 5. Take a tawa pan and add ghee or butter. 6. Place the bread slices and fry both the sides for 5-6 minutes each. 7. Cut it into triangular pieces and serve hot. Instructions 1. You can add veggies of your choice in the filling to make it more nutritious.

2. Do not spread the filling too thick on the breads to ensure it cooks properly on both the sides. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 serving

Calories - 72 cal

Fat - 3.1 g

Protein - 1.6 g

Carbs - 8.9 g

Fiber - 0.4 g

