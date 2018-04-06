Subscribe to Boldsky
Rava Dosa Recipe | How To Make Crispy Rava Dosa | Suji Ke Dosa

Posted By:

While exploring our rich South Indian cuisines, we have come across a number of dosa recipes that we were compelled to recreate and give a rendition of our own, as they all had something unique to offer. Rava dosa recipe or crispy onion rava dosa recipe was one of our favourites, as its thin crispy texture catered us a perfect breakfast platter when served with sagu and chutney.

Made with soaked semolina or rava batter, this crispy rava dosa can be prepared instantly in the home quite easily, once you know the secret of nailing the batter. To make the perfectly thin and airy batter of this rava dosa recipe, make sure to soak the suji or rava beforehand ideally for some hours.

This easy rava dosa recipe has become one of our favourites for being so nutritious and extremely easy to prepare. Suji, or semolina, is known for being enriched in fibre, so it lends you a filling meal without being heavy on the calorie count. Low-calorie food hunters, this rava dosa recipe is an apt breakfast option for you.

To know how to make this crispy rava dosa, browse through the article below and for more tasty yet low-calorie homemade recipes, keep an eye on our exclusive recipe page.

rava dosa recipe
RAVA DOSA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CRISPY RAVA DOSA | SUJI KE DOSA | RAVA DOSA STEP BY STEP | RAVA DOSA VIDEO
Rava Dosa Recipe | How To Make Crispy Rava Dosa | Suji Ke Dosa | Rava Dosa Step By Step | Rava Dosa video
Prep Time
2 Hours0 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
2 Hours25 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: breakfast

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • Sooji/rava (fine) - ½ bowl

    Water - 4 cups

    Onions - 2

    Jeera - ¾th tbsp

    Green chilli (chopped) - 1 tbsp

    Coriander leaves (chopped) - 1½ tbsp

    Rice flour - 2 tbsp

    Salt - 2 tsp

    Oil - 1 cup

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add sooji in a bowl.

    2. Add 3 cups of water.

    3. Cover it with a lid and allow it to soak for 2 hours.

    4. Take 2 small onions.

    5. Cut the top and bottom portions.

    6. Peel the skin off and cut them into halves.

    7. Grate the onions and keep it aside.

    8. Once the sooji is soaked, remove the lid and mix well.

    9. Add the grated onions.

    10. Add jeera and green chilli.

    11. Then, add the coriander leaves.

    12. Add rice flour and salt.

    13. Mix well.

    14. Add a cup of water and mix it into a pouring consistency.

    15. Heat up a tawa.

    16. Add 2 tablespoons of oil for greasing and spread it on the tawa with half an onion.

    17. Take one or two ladles full of the batter and pour it onto the tawa and spread it in a circular shape.

    18. Allow it to cook for 1-2 minutes on medium flame, until the corners turn brown.

    19. Carefully flip it over to cook it on the other side for a minute.

    20. Remove from the pan and serve the hot rava dosa.

Instructions
  • 1. Make sure your batter is thin and airy to achieve the crispiness.
  • 2. Soak the semolina beforehand to make it tender and ready to cook.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1
  • Calories - 82.5 cal
  • Fat - 2.4 g
  • Protein - 1.5 g
  • Carbohydrates - 12.9 g
  • Fibre - .5 g

