Rasmalai Recipe | How To Make Bengali Rasmalai | Spongy Rasmalai Recipe Recipes oi-Staff

Rasmalai is an authentic Bengali sweet that is popular in the rest of the country as well. The Bengali-style rasmalai is prepared by first making rasgullas and soaking them in sweetened and thickened milk.

Rasmalai is a lip-smacking sweet that is spongy and juicy, which melts in the mouth. The combination of sweetened milk and rasgullas make this sweet extremely delicious and popular. Rasmalai is famous outside India as well.

The Bengali rasmalai recipe is a long procedure, as the rasgullas have to be made first and then dunked in the milk. However, it is simple and the only tricky part is to get the chena balls right without any cracks.

If you are craving for a delicious sweet and have a lot of time to kill, then rasmalai is the perfect recipe. Here is an easy recipe with a video and step-by-step procedure having images.

RASMALAI VIDEO RECIPE

RASMALAI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BENGALI RASMALAI | SPONGY RASMALI RECIPE | EASY RASMALAI RECIPE Rasmalai Recipe | How To Make Bengali Rasmalai | Spongy Rasmali Recipe | Easy Rasmalai Recipe Prep Time 2 Hours Cook Time 1H Total Time 3 Hours Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 7-8 pieces Ingredients Milk - 1¾th litre Saffron strands - 4-5 Sugar - 6 tbsp + ½ cup Almonds - 4 Pistachios (chopped) - 1 tsp Citric acid crystals - ¼th tsp Ice cubes - 1 cup Corn flour - ¼th tsp Water - 1 litre Rose water - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add a litre of the milk in a heated pan. 2. Cover it with a lid and allow it to boil for 7-10 minutes on a low flame until it reduces to half. 3. Remove the lid and whisk well, so that the malai does not stick to sides of the pan. 4. Add saffron strands and whisk again. 5. Add 6 tablespoons of sugar and whisk continuously until the sugar dissolves. 6. Cover it with a lid again and allow it to cook for 5 minutes. 7. Meanwhile, chop the almonds into thin slices. 8. Remove the lid and whisk again, so that the malai does not stick to the sides of the pan. 9. Add one and a half tablespoons of the chopped almonds. 10. Add chopped pistachios. 11. Mix well and keep it aside. 12. Add three-quarter litre of milk in a heated pan. 13. Allow it to boil for 2-3 minutes and turn off the stove. 14. Add citric acid crystals. 15. Whisk continuously for 2-3 minutes, so that the milk curdles evenly. 16. Once the milk curdles, add ice cubes and allow it to melt. 17. Take a bowl and place a kitchen towel on top of it. 18. Pour the chena onto the cloth. 19. Hold the ends of the cloth and lift it for the water to drain. 20. Then, hang the cloth for 10 minutes, so that the water drains out completely. 21. Open the ends of the cloth and take the strained chena out. 22. Add it into a mixer jar. 23. Add corn flour and grind it into a granular paste. 24. Transfer it onto a plate. 25. Using the palm, mash it well to avoid any lumps. 26. Knead it into a smooth dough. 27. Divide it into equal portions. 28. Roll them into small round balls. 29. Add water in a heated pan. 30. Add half a cup of sugar. 31. Cover it with a lid and allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for 4-5 minutes. 32. Add the balls into the syrup and cover it with the lid again. 33. Allow it to cook for 15 minutes. 34. Add rose water and allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 35. Heat the pan with the milk (malai) again. 36. Add the rasgullas in the milk. 37. Allow it to heat for 1-2 minutes on a high flame. 38. Transfer it into a bowl. 39. Allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 40. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. 41. Serve chilled. Instructions 1. Curdling of milk can be done with lemon, curd or vinegar. Since vinegar is too strong, you can dilute the vinegar with water.

2. Make sure the rasgulla balls have no cracks or openings, as there are chances of them breaking.

3. Make sure the sugar syrup is prepared in a broad vessel. It will be easy to soak the rasgulla balls in it.

4. The milk or malai is prepared in a broad vessel as well, so that the rasgullas can soak in the malai properly. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 188 cal

Fat - 2.9 g

Protein - 2.5 g

Carbohydrates - 39.4 g

Sugar - 39 g

Fibre - 0.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RASMALAI

1. Add a litre of the milk in a heated pan.

2. Cover it with a lid and allow it to boil for 7-10 minutes on a low flame until it reduces to half.

3. Remove the lid and whisk well, so that the malai does not stick to sides of the pan.

4. Add saffron strands and whisk again.

5. Add 6 tablespoons of sugar and whisk continuously until the sugar dissolves.

6. Cover it with a lid again and allow it to cook for 5 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, chop the almonds into thin slices.

8. Remove the lid and whisk again, so that the malai does not stick to the sides of the pan.

9. Add one and a half tablespoons of the chopped almonds.

10. Add chopped pistachios.

11. Mix well and keep it aside.

12. Add three-quarter litre of milk in a heated pan.

13. Allow it to boil for 2-3 minutes and turn off the stove.

14. Add citric acid crystals.

15. Whisk continuously for 2-3 minutes, so that the milk curdles evenly.

16. Once the milk curdles, add ice cubes and allow it to melt.

17. Take a bowl and place a kitchen towel on top of it.

18. Pour the chena onto the cloth.

19. Hold the ends of the cloth and lift it for the water to drain.

20. Then, hang the cloth for 10 minutes, so that the water drains out completely.

21. Open the ends of the cloth and take the strained chena out.

22. Add it into a mixer jar.

23. Add corn flour and grind it into a granular paste.

24. Transfer it onto a plate.

25. Using the palm, mash it well to avoid any lumps.

26. Knead it into a smooth dough.

27. Divide it into equal portions.

28. Roll them into small round balls.

29. Add water in a heated pan.

30. Add half a cup of sugar.

31. Cover it with a lid and allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for 4-5 minutes.

32. Add the balls into the syrup and cover it with the lid again.

33. Allow it to cook for 15 minutes.

34. Add rose water and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

35. Heat the pan with the milk (malai) again.

36. Add the rasgullas in the milk.

37. Allow it to heat for 1-2 minutes on a high flame.

38. Transfer it into a bowl.

39. Allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

40. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

41. Serve chilled.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications