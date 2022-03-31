Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Carrot Kalakand Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

The most important Islamic festival Ramadan will begin on 2 April and ends on 2 May. Ramadan is a holy month when the followers of Islam observe a fast from dawn to sunset by abstaining from foods and drinks and then feast with delicacies that may include fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy and nuts.

Sweets are a great addition to the meal. Studies say that the consumption of high-calorie sweets after a meal can increase sugar levels and put people at risk of diabetes and heart diseases. [1] Therefore, low-calorie sweet items (if desired) could be the best add-on to iftar (the meal consumed to break the fast after sunset during Ramadan) and also good for the tastebuds.

Kalakand, one of the famous sweets is made with 'chenna' or paneer. Here's how to prepare kalakand with a blend of carrots. Take a look.

Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Carrot Kalakand Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Carrot Kalakand Prep Time 4 Hours15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 4 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 (8 pieces) Ingredients Half teaspoon of ghee. Half bottle of condensed milk (397 g can). Two medium-sized carrots, grated. One-fourth teaspoon of cardamom powder. Half litre of milk. Around 2-4 teaspoons of lemon juice. A few cashews/almonds for garnish. A muslin cloth and a sieve.

How to Prepare Bring the milk to a boil. Once it starts boiling, add lemon juice. The milk will start to curdle. If the process of curdling has not started, add more lemon juice. Once the milk is curdled, switch off the flame and allow it to rest for around five minutes. Put a clean muslin cloth over the sieve and separate the curdled portion (paneer) and water. Squeeze out excess water by pressing the cloth and tie it hanging until use. In a pan, add ghee and allow it to melt. Add carrots and stir them for around five minutes. Add condensed milk and mix well. You will observe that carrots will start releasing the moisture and make the milk thin, and then start to thicken after a few minutes. Allow them to cook for a while, stirring occasionally. Once the carrots start thickening, add chenna or paneer. Continue cooking for around 5-7 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Add cardamom powder. On a square plate, transfer the mixture and spread evenly. Allow it to refrigerate for around four hours. Cut into a square shape and serve.

Instructions To save time, you can directly use market-based paneer. However, the homemade paneer will taste better compared to the market-bought one. Nutritional Information People - 1 (2 kalakand)

Calories - 53

Fat - 2g

Carbohydrates - 5g

Potassium - 173 mg

