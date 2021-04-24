Ramadan 2021: Prepare French Fries At Home For Iftar Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Ramadan is one of the most important and sacred months for people belonging to the Muslim community. Muslims around the world observe fasts throughout the month. This year the month has begun on 13 April 2021. People are observing fast right after the sunrise till the sunset. They break their fast during Iftar, i.e., the sunset. Post this, they refrain from eating anything after the sunrise, i.e., the sunrise.

In order to break their fast during the Iftar and eat nutritious yet delicious food, Muslims prepare various kind of dishes. Today we are here to share the recipe of French Fries.

Ramadan 2021: Prepare French Fries At Home For Iftar Ramadan 2021: Prepare French Fries At Home For Iftar Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 3 Ingredients 3 medium size potatoes 3 cups of water Oregano Mixed herbs Rock salt- as per your taste Red chili powder Chat Masala Oil for deep frying

How to Prepare First of all, rinse the potatoes. Now peel the rinsed potatoes. Now slice the potatoes in such a way that the slices are 1 cm thick. Rinse the sliced potatoes once more. Now soak the sliced potatoes in 3 cups of water and let them stay in the refrigerator for 25-30 minutes. After 30 minutes or 45 minutes, drain the potatoes in a colander. Rinse the potatoes with running water. Drain all the water. Then place them on a clean kitchen napkin. Pat and dry the potatoes using another kitchen towel or napkin. It is quite important to dry the potatoes before frying them. Now heat oil in a pan while keeping the flame medium. Add the potatoes in the hot oil and fry them till potatoes turn slightly golden or appear crispy. Stir the sliced potatoes from both the sides. Make sure the potatoes don't turn brown or get burned. After this, take out the half-fried potatoes on a kitchen towel or tissue paper. Now we will fry the potatoes once more. This time make sure you do not burn them. The potatoes should turn crispy after you have fried them. After you have deep-fried them, take them out on a kitchen towel and pat to absorb the excess oil. While the fried potatoes are still hot, transfer the french fries in the bowl. Sprinke some red chili flakes, salt, oregano, chat masala and dried herbs. You can also add any other masala of your choice. Gently toss the bowl so that the salt and spice coats the fried potatoes well. Serve these homemade french fries hot with peri peri sauce or any dip of your choice.

Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 378 kcal

Fat - 14g

Protein - 7g

Carbohydrates - 58g

Fiber - 4 g

