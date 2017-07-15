Just In
- 2 hrs ago Wardrobe Talks: 7 Effective Ways To Keep Your Accessories Like Hairbands And Ties Sorted
- 3 hrs ago Hina Khan’s Peach Dress, Yellow Gown, And Pearl Lehenga Are Perfect For Your Summer Wardrobe
- 5 hrs ago COVID-19: Coronavirus Infection Transmitted Mainly Through Air, Confirms CDC
- 6 hrs ago Sita Navami 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo Olympic-bound 2 rowers, 2 wrestlers included in TOPS; Vinesh Phogat to continue training abroad
- Movies Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Becomes The First Bollywood Film To Go Live On Apple TV In Over 65 Countries
- News Gujarat: Salt stock worth Rs 10 crore washed away in flooding due to cyclone Tauktae
- Finance Income Tax Returns Filing For FY 2020-2021 Extended To Sept 2021
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun Spied Testing Without Camouflage Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Technology Sony Xperia Ace 2 With Helio P35 Unveiled; Better Than Competition?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In June
- Education IGNOU Result 2021: IGNOU Releases TEE December Result 2020
Rajasthani Sattu Recipe: How To Make Teej Sattu At Home
Rajasthani sattu is a traditional sweet that is prepared during most of the festivals. It is made of powdered roasted gram, powdered sugar and ghee, spiced with cardamom powder. This special sweet is also prepared during Raksha Bandhan by the women for their brothers in North India.
The maaladu recipe of South Indian fame, is a variation of this sweet sattu. It is just made into perfectly round spheres and is given to children, as it is very healthy. This grandma's recipe is rich in protein and iron in addition to being extremely mouth watering in taste, making it a favourite amongst the elders and children.
The sweet sattu is exceptionally easy and quick to make and requires minimum effort and expertise to get it right. If you would like to overcome your sweet cravings, this is the perfect recipe for you to learn on how to make the Rajasthani sattu at home. Take a look at the video and the step-by-step procedure of the Rajasthani sattu recipe below.
RAJASTHANI SATTU RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 4
-
Roasted bengal gram (chana dal) - 200 g
Ghee (melted) - 120 g
Powdered sugar - 120 g
Powdered cardamom - 1 tsp
Chopped almonds - 2-3 tbsp
-
1. Add the chana dal to a heated pan, and roast it for about 2-3 minutes and powder it.
2. Pour the powdered lentils into a bowl, followed by powdered sugar and mix it well.
3. Add ghee, powdered cardamom and blend well. Knead it for 5 minutes till it becomes a stiff dough.
4. Divide them into equal medium-sized portions and roll them into a flat disk.
5. Garnish them with the chopped almonds.
- 1.The ghee has to be warm while mixing, so that it is easy to shape the sattu.
- 2.You can add cashew nuts to the sattu, to give it a crunchy texture.
- 3.Roasting the chana dal is optional, but doing this adds to the flavour of the recipe.
- Serving Size - 100 g
- Calories - 1512 cal
- Fat - 29 g
- Protein - 40 g
- Carbohydrates - 278 g
- Sugar - 12 g
- Fibre - 2 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RAJASTHANI SATTU
1. Add the chana dal to a heated pan, and roast it for about 2-3 minutes and powder it.
2. Pour the powdered lentils into a bowl, followed by powdered sugar and mix it well.
3. Add ghee, powdered cardamom and blend well. Knead it for 5 minutes till it becomes a stiff dough.
4. Divide them into equal medium-sized portions and roll them into a flat disk.
5. Garnish them with the chopped almonds.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.