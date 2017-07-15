Rajasthani Sattu Recipe: How To Make Teej Sattu At Home Recipes oi-Staff

Rajasthani sattu is a traditional sweet that is prepared during most of the festivals. It is made of powdered roasted gram, powdered sugar and ghee, spiced with cardamom powder. This special sweet is also prepared during Raksha Bandhan by the women for their brothers in North India.

The maaladu recipe of South Indian fame, is a variation of this sweet sattu. It is just made into perfectly round spheres and is given to children, as it is very healthy. This grandma's recipe is rich in protein and iron in addition to being extremely mouth watering in taste, making it a favourite amongst the elders and children.

The sweet sattu is exceptionally easy and quick to make and requires minimum effort and expertise to get it right. If you would like to overcome your sweet cravings, this is the perfect recipe for you to learn on how to make the Rajasthani sattu at home. Take a look at the video and the step-by-step procedure of the Rajasthani sattu recipe below.

RAJASTHANI SATTU RECIPE VIDEO

RAJASTHANI SATTU RECIPE | TEEJ SATTU RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MALADU Rajasthani Sattu Recipe | Teej Sattu Recipe | Homemade Sweet Rajasthani Sattu | How To Make Maladu At Home Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 4 Ingredients Roasted bengal gram (chana dal) - 200 g Ghee (melted) - 120 g Powdered sugar - 120 g Powdered cardamom - 1 tsp Chopped almonds - 2-3 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Add the chana dal to a heated pan, and roast it for about 2-3 minutes and powder it. 2. Pour the powdered lentils into a bowl, followed by powdered sugar and mix it well. 3. Add ghee, powdered cardamom and blend well. Knead it for 5 minutes till it becomes a stiff dough. 4. Divide them into equal medium-sized portions and roll them into a flat disk. 5. Garnish them with the chopped almonds. Instructions 1.The ghee has to be warm while mixing, so that it is easy to shape the sattu.

2.You can add cashew nuts to the sattu, to give it a crunchy texture.

3.Roasting the chana dal is optional, but doing this adds to the flavour of the recipe. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 100 g

Calories - 1512 cal

Fat - 29 g

Protein - 40 g

Carbohydrates - 278 g

Sugar - 12 g

Fibre - 2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RAJASTHANI SATTU

1. Add the chana dal to a heated pan, and roast it for about 2-3 minutes and powder it.

2. Pour the powdered lentils into a bowl, followed by powdered sugar and mix it well.

3. Add ghee, powdered cardamom and blend well. Knead it for 5 minutes till it becomes a stiff dough.

4. Divide them into equal medium-sized portions and roll them into a flat disk.

5. Garnish them with the chopped almonds.

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications