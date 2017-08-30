Just In
Ragi Buttermilk Recipe: How To Make Ragi Majjige
Ragi buttermilk is a healthy and refreshing drink that is mainly prepared in South India. Also known as ragi majjige in Karnataka, this drink is simply a combination of ragi malt blended with salt lassi.
Ragi ambli or ragi porridge is a refreshing drink and is specially taken during summer time to keep the body hydrated. This healthy drink is also a treat to the palate, as it has a few spices added to it.
In South India, when children refuse to eat proper meals, they are given this drink, as it is nutritious and also keeps them hydrated during summer. Ragi acts as a coolant to the body and also has many health benefits.
The ragi buttermilk is easy and quick to prepare. So, if you would like to prepare this refreshing summer drink at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure with images and also watch the video.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Beverages
Serves: 4
Water - 4 glasses
Ragi powder - 2 tbsp
Curd - 250 g
Salt to taste
Jeera powder - 1½ tsp
Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
1. Take half a glass of water in a bowl.
2. Add ragi powder and mix well, until there are no lumps.
3. Add another half a glass of water into it.
4. Pour the mixture onto a heated pan.
5. Stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps.
6. Allow it to cook for 5 minutes on a medium flame, until it thickens.
7. Meanwhile, take curd in a jug.
8. Add 3 glasses of water and churn well.
9. Add the ragi mixture into the jug.
10. Churn it again, so that the ragi blends with the curd.
11. Add salt and jeera powder.
12. Add chopped coriander leaves, mix well and serve chilled.
- 1. You can add a mustard and urad dal tadka to give it some extra flavour.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 105 cal
- Fat - 0.9 g
- Protein - 5 g
- Carbohydrates - 22 g
- Fibre - 2.1 g
