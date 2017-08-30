ENGLISH

    Ragi Buttermilk Recipe: How To Make Ragi Majjige

    Posted By: Staff
    |

    Ragi buttermilk is a healthy and refreshing drink that is mainly prepared in South India. Also known as ragi majjige in Karnataka, this drink is simply a combination of ragi malt blended with salt lassi.

    Ragi ambli or ragi porridge is a refreshing drink and is specially taken during summer time to keep the body hydrated. This healthy drink is also a treat to the palate, as it has a few spices added to it.

    In South India, when children refuse to eat proper meals, they are given this drink, as it is nutritious and also keeps them hydrated during summer. Ragi acts as a coolant to the body and also has many health benefits.

    The ragi buttermilk is easy and quick to prepare. So, if you would like to prepare this refreshing summer drink at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure with images and also watch the video.

    RAGI BUTTERMILK RECIPE VIDEO

    Ragi Buttermilk Recipe | How To Make Ragi Majjige | Ragi Java In Buttermilk Recipe | Ragi Malt In Lassi Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Beverages

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Water - 4 glasses

      Ragi powder - 2 tbsp

      Curd - 250 g

      Salt to taste

      Jeera powder - 1½ tsp

      Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take half a glass of water in a bowl.

      2. Add ragi powder and mix well, until there are no lumps.

      3. Add another half a glass of water into it.

      4. Pour the mixture onto a heated pan.

      5. Stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps.

      6. Allow it to cook for 5 minutes on a medium flame, until it thickens.

      7. Meanwhile, take curd in a jug.

      8. Add 3 glasses of water and churn well.

      9. Add the ragi mixture into the jug.

      10. Churn it again, so that the ragi blends with the curd.

      11. Add salt and jeera powder.

      12. Add chopped coriander leaves, mix well and serve chilled.

    Instructions
    • 1. You can add a mustard and urad dal tadka to give it some extra flavour.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 105 cal
    • Fat - 0.9 g
    • Protein - 5 g
    • Carbohydrates - 22 g
    • Fibre - 2.1 g

