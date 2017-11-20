How To Prepare Creamy Pumpkin Soup

1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, then gently cook the onions for 5 minutes, until soft but not coloured.

2. Add the pumpkin or squash to the pan, then carry on cooking for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until it starts to soften and turn golden.

3. Pour the stock into the pan and season with salt and pepper.

4. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes until the squash is very soft.

5. Pour the double cream into the pan, bring back to the boil, then purée with a hand blender.

6. For an extra-velvety consistency you can pour the soup through a fine sieve.

7. The soup can now be frozen for up to 2 months.

8. To make the croutons: cut the bread into small squares.

9. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, then fry the bread until it starts to become crisp.

10. Add a handful of pumpkin seeds to the pan, then cook for a few minutes more until they are toasted.

11. These can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.

12. Reheat the soup if needed, taste for seasoning, then serve scattered with croutons and seeds and drizzled with more olive oil, if you want.

13. Taking the tops off whole acorn squash, scooping out seeds and roasting whole until tender.

14. Stuff with goat's cheese and basil, then cook until the cheese has melted.