ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Prepare Creamy Pumpkin Soup

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    You might think what it would taste like when we talk about Pumpkin Soup but trust me I loved it when I had it at my friend's place. She keeps on experimenting with soups. I had the most weirdest versions of soup made by her but this one was the best. Trust me I don't think of tomato, sweet corn, chicken soups now. Whenever I want to have something healthy and light for dinner it is one of the favourite options I choose from. You can try this at home for sure. To add a little deliciousness add butter or cream to make it more tasty.

    pumpkin soup recipe
    PUMPKIN SOUP RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE CREAMY PUMPKIN SOUP | CREAMY PUMPKIN SOUP RECIPE | BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP RECIPE
    Pumpkin Soup Recipe | How To Prepare Creamy Pumpkin Soup | Creamy Pumpkin Soup Recipe | Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    25M
    Total Time
    45 Mins

    Recipe By: Pooja Gupta

    Recipe Type: Soup

    Serves: 6

    Ingredients

    • Olive oil - 2 tbsp

      Onions ,finely chopped - 2

      Pumpkin - 1kg

      Vegetable stock or chicken stock - 2-3 cups

      Double cream - 1 pack of Amul Cream

      For the croutons

      Olive oil - 2 tbsp

      Whole meal seeded bread, crusts removed - 4 slices

      Handful pumpkin seeds from a packet

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, then gently cook the onions for 5 minutes, until soft but not coloured.

      2. Add the pumpkin or squash to the pan, then carry on cooking for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until it starts to soften and turn golden.

      3. Pour the stock into the pan and season with salt and pepper.

      4. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes until the squash is very soft.

      5. Pour the double cream into the pan, bring back to the boil, then purée with a hand blender.

      6. For an extra-velvety consistency you can pour the soup through a fine sieve.

      7. The soup can now be frozen for up to 2 months.

      8. To make the croutons: cut the bread into small squares.

      9. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, then fry the bread until it starts to become crisp.

      10. Add a handful of pumpkin seeds to the pan, then cook for a few minutes more until they are toasted.

      11. These can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.

      12. Reheat the soup if needed, taste for seasoning, then serve scattered with croutons and seeds and drizzled with more olive oil, if you want.

      13. Taking the tops off whole acorn squash, scooping out seeds and roasting whole until tender.

      14. Stuff with goat's cheese and basil, then cook until the cheese has melted.

    Instructions
    • 1. Garlic pods can be used as ingredient, for additional flavouring.
    • 2. It is advised to use butternut squash rather than regular pumpkin for better taste.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 bowl
    • Calories - 317
    • Fat - 24g
    • Protein - 6g
    • Carbohydrates - 20g
    • Sugar - 6g

    More PUMPKIN News

    [ 4 of 5 - 106 Users]
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue