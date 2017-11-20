Just In
Don't Miss
- News Mamata seeks collegium like SC to appoint election commissioners
- Sports India to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in New Zealand next year
- Automobiles Ola & Uber Might Be Forced To Convert 40 Percent Of Its Fleet Into Electric Vehicles By 2026
- Movies Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Debacle, Boyapati Srinu Finally Receives Good News?
- Technology Infinix S4 Review – Stunning Design With Triple Rear Cameras And Decent Performance
- Finance How To Pay Your Credit Card Bill Using SBI’s Credit Card Visa Bill Pay?
- Travel Sattal - A Voyage To The Land Of Seven Lakes
- Education RBSE 8th Result 2019: Direct Link To Check Results Online
How To Prepare Creamy Pumpkin Soup
You might think what it would taste like when we talk about Pumpkin Soup but trust me I loved it when I had it at my friend's place. She keeps on experimenting with soups. I had the most weirdest versions of soup made by her but this one was the best. Trust me I don't think of tomato, sweet corn, chicken soups now. Whenever I want to have something healthy and light for dinner it is one of the favourite options I choose from. You can try this at home for sure. To add a little deliciousness add butter or cream to make it more tasty.
Recipe By: Pooja Gupta
Recipe Type: Soup
Serves: 6
-
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
Onions ,finely chopped - 2
Pumpkin - 1kg
Vegetable stock or chicken stock - 2-3 cups
Double cream - 1 pack of Amul Cream
For the croutons
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
Whole meal seeded bread, crusts removed - 4 slices
Handful pumpkin seeds from a packet
-
1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, then gently cook the onions for 5 minutes, until soft but not coloured.
2. Add the pumpkin or squash to the pan, then carry on cooking for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until it starts to soften and turn golden.
3. Pour the stock into the pan and season with salt and pepper.
4. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes until the squash is very soft.
5. Pour the double cream into the pan, bring back to the boil, then purée with a hand blender.
6. For an extra-velvety consistency you can pour the soup through a fine sieve.
7. The soup can now be frozen for up to 2 months.
8. To make the croutons: cut the bread into small squares.
9. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, then fry the bread until it starts to become crisp.
10. Add a handful of pumpkin seeds to the pan, then cook for a few minutes more until they are toasted.
11. These can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.
12. Reheat the soup if needed, taste for seasoning, then serve scattered with croutons and seeds and drizzled with more olive oil, if you want.
13. Taking the tops off whole acorn squash, scooping out seeds and roasting whole until tender.
14. Stuff with goat's cheese and basil, then cook until the cheese has melted.
- 1. Garlic pods can be used as ingredient, for additional flavouring.
- 2. It is advised to use butternut squash rather than regular pumpkin for better taste.
- Serving Size - 1 bowl
- Calories - 317
- Fat - 24g
- Protein - 6g
- Carbohydrates - 20g
- Sugar - 6g