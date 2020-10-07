Pita Bread Recipe: How To Prepare This At Your Home

1. First things first, take the instant yeast and ½ teaspoon sugar in a mixing bowl.

2. Mix well and then add 3 cups of whole wheat flour along with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

3. Add 1 teaspoon salt in the same bowl and mix well

4. Knead the flour in a smooth dough using one and half cup water.

5. Initially, the dough may see sticky to you but while you knead the dough, you will find that it absorbs all the water.

6. Brush the dough with a little quantity of oil.

7. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep it aside for at least 45 minutes.

8. After 45 minutes knead the dough gently for 2 minutes and then roll it into a log shape.

9. Now cut an equal portion of balls from the log-shaped dough.

10. Now preheat the oven at 230-degree celsius for 20 minutes.

11. Roll the balls into a round shape or oval shape chapati.

12. Make sure you roll the balls slightly thick.

13. Keep these rolled discs covered loosely for 10 minutes more.

14. Now sprinkle some loose flour on the oven mitten and then place the rolled bread over it and bake at the same temperature for 7 to 9 minutes.

15. The baking time can vary depending upon the thickness of the bread and the kind of oven you are using.

16. Once the pita bread puffs up nicely and turns slightly golden in colour, remove them and keep it aside.

17. You can serve pita bread by stuffing it with falafel, cucumber slices, cheese and sauce.

18. You can also have it with hummus.