    Pita Bread Recipe: How To Prepare This At Your Home

    Pita bread is a mid-eastern bread prepared using whole wheat flour baked by creating an air pocket in the middle. Once the bread cools down, it flattens but the pocket remains there. After you cut the bread in the middle, you will find both the parts have a pocket in which you can fill falafel, hummus, tahini, cheese, veggies, sauce and cilantro.

    The pita bread is usually baked in the oven but it can also be cooked on Tawa. So, today we are here to tell you how to prepare pita bread. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Also read: Hummus Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Delicious Dip At Home

    Pita Bread Recipe
    Pita Bread Recipe
    Prep Time
    1 Hours40 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    2 Hours10 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 10

    Ingredients

    • 1. 3 cups of wheat flour

      2. 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

      3. 1½ cups of water

      4. 1 teaspoon instant yeast

      5. 1 teaspoon salt

      6. ½ teaspoon of white sugar

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. First things first, take the instant yeast and ½ teaspoon sugar in a mixing bowl.

      2. Mix well and then add 3 cups of whole wheat flour along with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

      3. Add 1 teaspoon salt in the same bowl and mix well

      4. Knead the flour in a smooth dough using one and half cup water.

      5. Initially, the dough may see sticky to you but while you knead the dough, you will find that it absorbs all the water.

      6. Brush the dough with a little quantity of oil.

      7. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep it aside for at least 45 minutes.

      8. After 45 minutes knead the dough gently for 2 minutes and then roll it into a log shape.

      9. Now cut an equal portion of balls from the log-shaped dough.

      10. Now preheat the oven at 230-degree celsius for 20 minutes.

      11. Roll the balls into a round shape or oval shape chapati.

      12. Make sure you roll the balls slightly thick.

      13. Keep these rolled discs covered loosely for 10 minutes more.

      14. Now sprinkle some loose flour on the oven mitten and then place the rolled bread over it and bake at the same temperature for 7 to 9 minutes.

      15. The baking time can vary depending upon the thickness of the bread and the kind of oven you are using.

      16. Once the pita bread puffs up nicely and turns slightly golden in colour, remove them and keep it aside.

      17. You can serve pita bread by stuffing it with falafel, cucumber slices, cheese and sauce.

      18. You can also have it with hummus.

    Instructions
    • Initially, the dough may see sticky to you but while you knead the dough, you will find that it absorbs all the water.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 10
    • kcal - 151kcal
    • Fat - 4 g
    • Protein - 5 g
    • Carbs - 27 g
    • Fiber - 4 g

    You can also use pita bread as a base for stuffed pizza or eat with your omelet. Pita bread is quite healthier than normal bread. Therefore, you can include this in your children's tiffin and breakfast. We hope this bread recipe will help you in making amazing pita bread.

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 28 Users]
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Close