Hummus Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Delicious Dip At Home
Are you looking for preparing a delicious dip recipe to have with your toast, pita bread or veggies, then hummus can be one of the best choices for you. It is a popular Mid-Eastern recipe which basically originated in Egypt. Hummus is usually consumed with pita, bread, etc. The recipe is quite popular for its creamy and soft texture. It is a healthy yet tasty recipe consisting of a good amount of protein, carbohydrates and fiber.
It is quite easy to prepare and can be made on any occasion. If you are wondering how you can prepare it, then scroll down the article to read the recipe in detail.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: dip, side dish
Serves: 10 People
-
1. 3 cups cooked and peeled chickpeas
2. 2 chopped garlic cloves
3. 1 teaspoon ground cumin seeds
4. ½ cup Tahini
5. 3-4 ice cubes
6. 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
7. Salt as per your taste
8. Hot water (if needed)
9. 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
-
- Put the cooked and peeled chickpeas in a food processor. Blend it until you get a powder-like structure.
- Meanwhile add Tahini, ice cubes, cumin seeds, chopped garlic, lemon juice and salt as per your taste.
- Blend contents for 5 minutes. Add water, if the consistency is too thick. Make sure you do not add too much water at once.
- Transfer the paste and add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.
- Add a few chickpeas in hummus and serve with veggies or toast.
- People - 10
- kcal - 176 kcal
- Fat - 8.7 g
- Protein - 7.2 g
- Carbs - 19.4 g
- Fiber - 6 g