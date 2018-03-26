Pineapple Jam Recipe | Homemade Pineapple Jam Recipe | Organic Pineapple Jam Recipe

Pineapple Jam Recipe | Organic Pineapple Jam Recipe | Homemade Recipe | Boldsky

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and a freshly made jar of pineapple jam surely adds a scoop of sunshine in your toasted bread, just as an ideal breakfast should look like. We love our jam recipes throughout the year, but we believe spring and summer can be the best time to enjoy these fruity delights, as the tangy yet sweet combo aptly syncs with summer. This pineapple jam recipe is super-easy to make and you taste pineapple pulp in every scoop that you take.

Pineapple jam is one of our favourite jam recipes for reasons more than one. Along with being a nutritious and delicious spread for your breakfast-bread, it provides you a low-calorie, low-fat jam which is enriched in vitamin C and helps to increase your immunity, endowing you with a beautiful and glowing skin.

A home-made jar of jam is always better than buying canned jams from the stores, as they are loaded with preservatives that will do more harm than good. For this recipe, we have not used any preservative, yet you can store this for weeks if kept in an air-tight jar. To check out this pineapple jam recipe, take a look at the video link or simply check out the step-by-step pictorial instructions and welcome this beautiful summer season with a scoop of sun-glow in your plate.

Pineapple Jam Recipe
Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 5-6 Ingredients 1. Pineapple - 1 2. Lemon juice - ½ a lemon 3. Sugar - 1 cup 4. Water - ½ cup How to Prepare 1. Remove the skin of the pineapple and slice it into small cubes. 2. Add these to a mixing jar. 3. Strain the pineapple pulp afterwards to make sure all the impurities are filtered. 4. Take a pan and add the pineapple pulp and juices. 5. Stir it and let it simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Add sugar and keep stirring to avoid it from spluttering. 7. Check the consistency by taking a scoop out on to a plate and check if it's slipping. 8. Once you get the desired thickness of the jam, switch off the stove and add a generous amount of lime juice. 9. Stir and transfer it into a bowl. 10. Serve it chilled or store it in a jar. Instructions 1. The quantity of the sugar will increase with the quantity of the pineapple. For 1 bowl of pineapple cubes, we have used 1 cup sugar.

2. Use a generous amount of lemon juice to preserve your jam for a long amount of time. Also, let it cool off and then store it in an air-tight container. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

Calories - 26 cal

Protein - 0.58 g

Carbohydrates - 6.58 g

1. Remove the skin of the pineapple and slice it into small cubes.

2. Add these to a mixing jar.

3. Strain the pineapple pulp afterwards to make sure all the impurities are filtered.

4. Take a pan and add the pineapple pulp and juices.

5. Stir it and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

6. Add sugar and keep stirring to avoid it from spluttering.

7. Check the consistency by taking a scoop out on to a plate and check if it's slipping.

8. Once you get the desired thickness of the jam, switch off the stove and add a generous amount of lime juice.

9. Stir and transfer it into a bowl.

10. Serve it chilled or store it in a jar.