Pineapple Banana Smoothie Recipe | Summer Fruity Delights

We can not imagine summer without our daily dose of smoothies, be it to start the day with or for the end of the day, after a hectic hustle at work. Our favourite smoothie pick of the day goes to this delicious pineapple banana smoothie recipe, which will give any green smoothie recipe a run for its money with the health benefits and the nutrition promises that it comes with.

This tangy fresh smoothie comes in a colour of a sunshine and we love the simple ingredient list of this pineapple-banana smoothie recipe. To make this smoothie, all you need is the fruits, honey and some ice cubes. We have strictly avoided sugar, as we believe smoothies should be cent percent healthy and, of course, diet-chart friendly.

Why is this smoothie recipe at the top ranking in our healthy summer recipe list? Well, we believe indulging in this smoothie recipe will not only boost your immune system but will also provide you with antioxidant properties. On top of that, pineapple banana smoothie is extremely good for your bones (as bananas are loaded with calcium), enriched in a number of vitamins and minerals, manganese and potassium.

To know how to make this delicious summer smoothie recipe, go through our recipe below or simply take a quick look at the video attached with the article. We'll be uploading summer-special recipes throughout the week. For more such recipes, come back to this section again!

Ingredients 1. Pineapple - 1 2. Banana (raw) - 1 3. Water - 3/4th bowl 4. Ice cubes - a few 5. Honey - 3 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Cut the bananas and pineapples in small circular cubes. 2. Put them in a mixing jar along with honey, water and ice cubes. 3. Blend them into a fine smoothie and serve with ice cubes from the top. Instructions 1. We have used fresh fruits for this smoothie recipe; but in case you do not get access to fresh fruits, feel free to use the frozen ones

2. This recipe can work with sugar too, but to make it diet-chart friendly, we suggest you use honey Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

Calories - 360.3 cal

Fat - 10.5 g

Protein - 15.5 g

Carbohydrates - 62.5 g

Sugar - 30.2 g

Fibre - 5.5 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PINEAPPLE BANANA SMOOTHIE

