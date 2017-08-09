Phirni Recipe | Rice Pudding Recipe | Firni Recipe Recipes oi-Staff

Phirni is an authentic North Indian sweet that is mainly prepared during festive seasons and special occasions. It is a classic sweet that is prepared by adding ground rice to milk and sugar; and cooking it.

The rice phirni is similar to rice kheer, yet different in its texture; the main difference is that the rice is ground in phirni. The aroma of the cardamom powder and rose water enhance its rich flavours and the dry fruits give it a nutty, crunchy effect.

The rice pudding is usually chilled and served in matkas or earthen pots. It can be prepared for parties, as it is simple in preparation and does not take too much time; and is liked by all. If you want to try this recipe at home, watch the video and read the step-by-step procedure with images.

PHIRNI RECIPE VIDEO

Basmati rice (washed) - ¼th cup Milk - 750 ml Sugar - 8 tbsp Chopped cashew nuts and almonds - 2 tsp Cardamom powder - ½ tsp Rose water - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Take the washed basmati rice in a mixer jar and grind it coarsely. 2. Then, pour milk in a heated pan and allow it to boil. 3. Add the ground rice and stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps. 4. Allow it to cook until it reduces to three-quarter. 5. Add sugar and mix well. 6. Stir for about 3-4 minutes. 7. Add the chopped almonds and cashew nuts. 8. Further, add the cardamom powder and rose water. 9. Mix well and serve. Instructions 1.While grinding the rice, it is better not to add water, as it will take more time to be cooked.

2. You can use sugar bura instead of the regular sugar. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 258 cal

Fat - 12 g

Protein - 9 g

Carbohydrates - 30 g

Sugar - 13 g

Fibre - 2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PHIRNI

