    Peanut Butter Banana Cookies: How To Make It At Home

    These healthy peanut butter cookies are packed with oats, peanut butter and plenty of nutritional benefits. Enjoy them as a dessert or breakfast. This recipe requires only 6ingridients, most of which you may already have in the kitchen.

    You can also add chia seeds/chopped nuts (like almonds/hazelnuts)

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • 2ripe bananas
      • 21/2 cup rolled oats (or gluten free oats if you prefer)
      • 1cup creamy peanut butter
      • 1tbsp honey
      • 1tsp cinnamon-for flavour
      • 1tsp vanilla essence
      • 1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)
      • Dry fruits/seeds/ chia seeds- to add to taste and nutritional benefits.(optional)
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Preheat oven 325F.

      In a medium size bowl mash bananas with 2forks, until its creamy. Add the remainder of the ingredients to mashed bananas, mix until combined

      Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and use a scoop to scoop dough balls (or use a spoon) and place on a baking sheet, making sure to leave a gap between each.

      Gently press down with a fork on top of each cookie ball, to form a criss cross pattern.Bake for 20mins and Enjoy!

      Add chocolate chips to the mixture before forming balls.

    Instructions
    • You can also add chia seeds/chopped nuts (like almonds/hazelnuts)
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving - 1 cookie:
    • Calories - 118kCal
    • Fat - 5.9g
    • Protein - 3.6g
    • Carbs - 13.8g
    • Fiber - 2.5g

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 7:00 [IST]
