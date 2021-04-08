Just In
Peanut Butter Banana Cookies: How To Make It At Home
These healthy peanut butter cookies are packed with oats, peanut butter and plenty of nutritional benefits. Enjoy them as a dessert or breakfast. This recipe requires only 6ingridients, most of which you may already have in the kitchen.
You can also add chia seeds/chopped nuts (like almonds/hazelnuts)
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
-
- 2ripe bananas
- 21/2 cup rolled oats (or gluten free oats if you prefer)
- 1cup creamy peanut butter
- 1tbsp honey
- 1tsp cinnamon-for flavour
- 1tsp vanilla essence
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips (optional)
- Dry fruits/seeds/ chia seeds- to add to taste and nutritional benefits.(optional)
-
Preheat oven 325F.
In a medium size bowl mash bananas with 2forks, until its creamy. Add the remainder of the ingredients to mashed bananas, mix until combined
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and use a scoop to scoop dough balls (or use a spoon) and place on a baking sheet, making sure to leave a gap between each.
Gently press down with a fork on top of each cookie ball, to form a criss cross pattern.Bake for 20mins and Enjoy!
Add chocolate chips to the mixture before forming balls.
- Serving - 1 cookie:
- Calories - 118kCal
- Fat - 5.9g
- Protein - 3.6g
- Carbs - 13.8g
- Fiber - 2.5g