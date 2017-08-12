Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Paneer Kheer Recipe | How To Make Paneer Payasam

Posted By: Staff

Paneer kheer is a special sweet that is prepared by North Indians for special festivals. Also known as paneer payasam, this sweet is flavoured with paneer, milk, condensed milk and fragrance-filled cardamom powder and dry fruits.

The paneer kheer is prepared during festivals and is also a part of the Vrat recipes. The sweetness of the condensed milk along with the nutty dry fruits and the slight saltiness in the paneer balances perfectly give it a utterly delicious taste.

The paneer payasam can be made in a jiffy and does not require too much of your effort or time. This kheer is best served when it is chilled. If you would like to try this recipe at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.

PANEER KHEER RECIPE VIDEO

Paneer kheer recipe
PANEER KHEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PANEER KI KHEER | PANEER PAYASAM RECIPE
Paneer Kheer Recipe | How To Make Paneer Ki Kheer | Paneer Payasam Recipe
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
20 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Sweets

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Grated paneer - ½ a cup

    Condensed milk - ¾th cup

    Milk - ½ a litre

    Raisins - 2-3 + for garnishing

    Chopped almonds - 1 tsp + for garnishing

    Elaichi powder (cardamom powder) - 1 tsp

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Add the grated paneer to a heated pan.

    2. Immediately, add the milk.

    3. Stir continuously for 5-6 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps.

    4. Add the condensed milk and stir continuously for anther 3-4 minutes.

    5. Add elaichi powder and mix well.

    6. Add raisins and a teaspoon of chopped almonds.

    7. Mix well and transfer it into a bowl.

    8. Garnish it with chopped almonds and raisins.

    9. Allow it to cool and serve.

Instructions
  • 1.The milk and paneer mixture is stirred continuously to avoid the curdling of the mixture.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1/2 cup
  • Calories - 281.5 cal
  • Fat - 6.8 g
  • Protein - 8 g
  • Carbohydrates - 47.6 g
  • Sugar - 43.7 g
  • Fibre - 0.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PANEER KHEER

1. Add the grated paneer to a heated pan.

Paneer kheer recipe

2. Immediately, add the milk.

Paneer kheer recipe

3. Stir continuously for 5-6 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps.

Paneer kheer recipe

4. Add the condensed milk and stir continuously for anther 3-4 minutes.

Paneer kheer recipe
Paneer kheer recipe

5. Add elaichi powder and mix well.

Paneer kheer recipe
Paneer kheer recipe

6. Add raisins and a teaspoon of chopped almonds.

Paneer kheer recipe
Paneer kheer recipe

7. Mix well and transfer it into a bowl.

Paneer kheer recipe
Paneer kheer recipe

8. Garnish it with chopped almonds and raisins.

Paneer kheer recipe
Paneer kheer recipe

9. Allow it to cool and serve.

Paneer kheer recipe
Paneer kheer recipe
[ 5 of 5 - 27 Users]
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky