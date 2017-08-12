Paneer Kheer Recipe | How To Make Paneer Payasam

Paneer kheer is a special sweet that is prepared by North Indians for special festivals. Also known as paneer payasam, this sweet is flavoured with paneer, milk, condensed milk and fragrance-filled cardamom powder and dry fruits.

The paneer kheer is prepared during festivals and is also a part of the Vrat recipes. The sweetness of the condensed milk along with the nutty dry fruits and the slight saltiness in the paneer balances perfectly give it a utterly delicious taste.

The paneer payasam can be made in a jiffy and does not require too much of your effort or time. This kheer is best served when it is chilled. If you would like to try this recipe at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure along with images and a video.

PANEER KHEER RECIPE VIDEO

PANEER KHEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PANEER KI KHEER | PANEER PAYASAM RECIPE Paneer Kheer Recipe | How To Make Paneer Ki Kheer | Paneer Payasam Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients Grated paneer - ½ a cup Condensed milk - ¾th cup Milk - ½ a litre Raisins - 2-3 + for garnishing Chopped almonds - 1 tsp + for garnishing Elaichi powder (cardamom powder) - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add the grated paneer to a heated pan. 2. Immediately, add the milk. 3. Stir continuously for 5-6 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps. 4. Add the condensed milk and stir continuously for anther 3-4 minutes. 5. Add elaichi powder and mix well. 6. Add raisins and a teaspoon of chopped almonds. 7. Mix well and transfer it into a bowl. 8. Garnish it with chopped almonds and raisins. 9. Allow it to cool and serve. Instructions 1.The milk and paneer mixture is stirred continuously to avoid the curdling of the mixture. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1/2 cup

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PANEER KHEER

