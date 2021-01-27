Paneer Butter Masala Recipe: How It At Make Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Let us get this straight, Indian dishes are incomplete without the presence of paneer. There are many types of paneer dishes such as Paneer-Chili or Paneer Butter Masala. All of these dishes tell us about the rich flavour of Indian kitchens and spices. Out of all the paneer dishes, paneer butter masala is one of the most-sought after dishes. For those who don't know, Paneer Butter Masala is an Indian dish which is prepared in the tomato and cashew paste. The cashew and tomato paste gives a rich consistency to the curry.

Not only this, but people also add cream to the curry along with some basic Indian spices. No matter what the occasion is, you can always serve this dish to your guests and loved ones. Today we are here to tell you about the paneer butter masala recipe. In order to know the recipe scroll down the article.

Paneer Butter Masala Recipe: How It At Make Home Paneer Butter Masala Recipe: How It At Make Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: main course Serves: 4 Ingredients 250 grams Paneer, cut in small cubes 18 whole cashews soaked in hot water for 30 minutes 2-3 tablespoons of heavy cream 2 half slit green chili 2 cups of roughly chopped tomatoes (for making puree) 2 inch ginger 2 tablespoons butter 3-4 medium-sized garlic cloves 1 teaspoon kashmiri red chili powder 1½ cups water 1 tej patta 1 teaspoon garam masala 1 teaspoon kasuri methi ¼ teaspoon sugar salt as required For Garnish 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves 1-2 teaspoons butter 1 tablespoon low fat cream (optional) ½ teaspoon of ginger julienne

How to Prepare Methods First of all, blend the soaked cashews in a blender. You can also add 2-3 teaspoons of water to make a smooth paste. Now take out the cashew paste and add the roughly chopped tomatoes to make tomato puree. You don't have to add water into the puree. Making Tomato Gravy Now take a kadai and heat it on medium flame. After this, add butter into the pan. Once the butter melts, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes on low-medium flame. Now add the tomato puree and stir well. Saute for 5 to 6 minutes. Add kashmiri red chili powder and stir. Saute till oil separates from the puree. You will see that the puree starts thickening to have a lump like texture. After this add the cashew paste and stir well. Cook and stir for 2 minutes on medium flame or till the oil begins to separate from the paste. Making Paneer Butter Masala Now add water and mix well. Let the curry simmer on a low flame until a boil comes. After 2-3 minutes of boiling, add a few ginger julienne. Leave the rest for garnishing. Soon the curry will begin to thicken. Add green chillies, salt and sugar into the curry. Cook till the curry begins to thicken. Add paneer cubes and stir well. Cook for five minutes and then add crushed kasuri methi along with the garam masala and cream. Give a good mix and then switch off the flame. Serving Suggestions Garnish the curry with coriander leaves and a few ginger julienne. Drizzle some cream onto the curry. Serve paneer butter masala hot with garlic or plain naan, roti or paratha. You can also serve with jeera or steamed basmati

kcal - 307kcal

Fat - 27 g

Protein - 9g

Carbs - 9g

Fiber - 2g

