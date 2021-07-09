ENGLISH

    Paneer Bhurji Recipe: Here's How You Can Prepare It At Home

    When it comes to dishes prepared using Paneer, you will find a long list. From matar paneer to paneer tikka, there are so many dishes that you can try depending upon the occasion. One just can't get over enough paneer recipes. This is because each paneer dish has its own taste, nutrition and significance. One such paneer dish is Paneer Bhurji.

    For those who don't know it is a medley of chopped tomatoes, onions, chilies, grated paneer and some basic dry spices. All these things when added in proper proportion can lead to mouth-watering paneer bhurji dish. Though the dish is believed to have origniated in Punjab, it is popular all over the country.

    People prefer to have paneer bhruji with bread toast, rotis and paratha. You can also have it as a side dish. Today we are here to share the recipe of Paneer Bhurji with you. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Paneer Bhurji Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Ingredients
      • 250 grams grated paneer
      • 3 tablespoons of ghee or butter
      • 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
      • ½ cup finely chopped onions
      • ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds
      • 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
      • 1 finely chopped green chili
      • 1 teaspoon red chili powder
      • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
      • ½ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder
      • ½ teaspoon coriander powder
      • 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves
    How to Prepare
      • First of all, heat ghee or butter in a pan. Once the ghee or butter becomes hot add cumin seeds. Make sure you keep the flame low-medium.
      • Let the seeds crackle and release aroma. Next, add onions.
      • Mix well and sauté the onions till they become translucent.
      • Next, add chopped green chilies and ginger-garlic paste.
      • Sauté on low-medium flame till the raw aroma of ginger-garlic fade away.
      • Now add chopped tomatoes and sauté on medium flame till they become mushy.
      • Add a pinch of salt to help in cooking tomatoes faster.
      • Once the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy, add dry spices.
      • Saute for 1-2 minute (s).
      • After this, add the grated paneer. Mix well and let the paneer cook for 2-3 minutes on medium flame.
      • Make sure you don't cook the paneer for longer duration or on high flame else the paneer may harden.
      • Lastly, add chopped coriander leaves and mix thoroughly.
      • Serve Paneer Bhurji with roti, naan, puri and parathas. You can also add them as filling in the wraps.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 3
    • Calories - 353 kcal
    • Fat - 31g
    • Protein - 10g
    • Carbohydrates - 9g
    • Fiber - 3g

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
    Close