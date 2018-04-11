We confess! Out of all the paneer recipes that we have tried and fallen in absolute love with, Paneer Afghani recipe stays right at the top of that list. Believe us, it is the tastiest paneer recipe which you can prepare in home easily, within an hour or so, and the aftermath can give any restaurant recipe a run for its money!

Afghani recipe in general comes with its own charm and woven magic. The recipes are delicate yet extremely flavourful and we cannot get enough of the warmth it brings with each dish.

Paneer Afghani recipe, with its own characteristic mild flavours, soaked in the flavours of fresh cream, butter and our stunning collection of specific Indian spices emit such delicate taste that it melts in your mouth right away. This royal dish, though roots from Afghan recipes, is now a part of the Indian cuisine and culture and how we love going back to it time and again.

The secret of making this dish at its utmost perfection lies in the process of marinating the paneer for a considerable amount of time and ensure that the paste is rich in flavours. The rich blend of khas khas, melon seeds, cashews, fresh cream, butter and ghee lend the Afghani paneer recipe a unique essence, which sets apart this dish from the rest.

To know how to make this Paneer Afghani recipe easily at home, take a quick glimpse at the recipe below or simply check out our step-by-step video description.

PANEER AFGHANI RECIPE | AFGHANI PANEER MASALA RECIPE | EASY AFGHANI PANEER RECIPE | PANEER AFGHANI RECIPE STEP BY STEP | PANEER AFGHANI VIDEO Paneer Afghani Recipe | Afghani Paneer Masala Recipe | Easy Afghani Paneer Recipe | Paneer Afghani Recipe Step By Step | Paneer Afghani Video Prep Time 35 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Appetizer Serves: 3-4 Ingredients 1. Paneer - 1 bowl 2. Butter - 1 tbsp 3. Cream - ½ cup 4. Chilli - 1 tbsp 5. Salt - 1 tbsp 6. Garam Masala - 1+1/2 tbsp 7. Milk - 2 tbsp 8. OIl - 1 tbsp 9. Melon Seeds - 1 tbsp 10. Poppy Seeds (Khas khas) - 1 tbsp 11. Cashews - 5-6 How to Prepare 1. Take a mixing jar and add poppy seeds (khas khas), melon seeds, cashews and grind it into a fine powder. 2. Take a bowl and add fresh cream, milk, butter, garam masala, chilli, ground spices and mix everything well. 3. Add salt and blend everything thoroughly. 4. Place the paneer cubes in the bowl and mix them well with the spices. 5. Let the paneer cubes marinate for half an hour. 6. Take a pan and brush it with oil. 7. Take skewers and pierce it through the paneer cubes. 8. Fry the paneer cubes and transfer them onto a plate. 9. Serve them with a fresh salad. Instructions 1. As paneer cubes tend to be very delicate while frying, do not overcook it and apply less pressure while frying both the sides.

2. Make sure to marinate the cubes for a considerable amount of time to ensure that the paneer cubes are soaked in the flavours thoroughly. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1

Calories - 213 cal

Fat - 19.3 g

Protein - 5.8 g

Carbohydrates - 3.9 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PANEER AFGHANI

1. Take a mixing jar and add poppy seeds (khas khas), melon seeds, cashews and grind it into a fine powder.

2. Take a bowl and add fresh cream, milk, butter, garam masala, chilli, ground spices and mix everything well.

3. Add salt and blend everything thoroughly.

4. Place the paneer cubes in the bowl and mix them well with the spices.

5. Let the paneer cubes marinate for half an hour.

6. Take a pan and brush it with oil.

7. Take skewers and pierce it through the paneer cubes.

8. Fry the paneer cubes and transfer them onto a plate.

9. Serve them with a fresh salad.