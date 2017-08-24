ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paal Poli Recipe: How To Make Milk Poli

    Posted By:
    |

    Paal poli is a conventional South Indian sweet that hails from Tamil Nadu. The milk poli is prepared during festivals and is also a custom to prepare it as a part of the wedding feast. The paal poli is simply dunking pooris in sweetened milk.

    Paal poli is popular among the brahmins in South India and is prepared even during family functions. In some households, paal poli is offered to God as naivedyum before partaken.

    The interesting crispiness of the poori with a dash of the sweetened and flavoured milk leaves you craving for more. It is a simple recipe to prepare at home. Hence, watch the video and follow the step-by-step procedure, if you would like to try the paal poli recipe.

    PAAL POLI VIDEO RECIPE

    PAAL POLI RECIPE | MILK POLI RECIPE | SWEETENED MILK AND POORI RECIPE | PAAL POORI RECIPE
    Paal Poli Recipe | Milk Poli Recipe | Sweetened Milk And Poori Recipe | Paal Poori Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    40M
    Total Time
    50 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Milk - ¾th litre

      Condensed milk - 4 tbsp

      Chopped cashew nuts - 1 tsp

      Chopped almonds - 1 tsp

      Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp

      Maida - ½ cup

      Atta - ½ cup

      Salt - a pinch

      Ghee - 1 tbsp

      Water - ¼th cup

      Oil - for greasing + for frying

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Pour milk in a heated pan.

      2. Allow it to boil.

      3. Then add condensed milk and mix well.

      4. Add chopped cashew nuts and almonds.

      5. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

      6. Allow it to reduce to three quarter.

      7. Meanwhile, add maida and atta in a mixing bowl.

      8. Add salt and ghee into the bowl.

      9. Mix well.

      10. Add water little by little and knead it into a firm dough.

      11. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into flat balls between the palms.

      12. Grease the rolling pin with oil.

      13. Roll the flat balls into pooris using the rolling pin.

      14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

      15. Add the flat poori in the oil.

      16. Once it puffs up, flip it over.

      17. Once it changes its colour to light brown, remove it from the oil.

      18. Fold the pooris and place them in a bowl.

      19. Pour the flavoured milk on top.

      20. Let it soak for 2 minutes and serve hot.

    Instructions
    • 1. You can make the pooris only with maida; however, the addition of atta makes it healthier.
    • 2. Many other dry fruits can be added to the paal poli for adding flavour to it.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 serving
    • Calories - 240 cal
    • Fat - 14.3 g
    • Carbohydrates - 42 g
    • Sugar - 21.1 g
    • Fibre - 2 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PAAL POLI

    1. Pour milk in a heated pan.

    2. Allow it to boil.

    3. Then add condensed milk and mix well.

    4. Add chopped cashew nuts and almonds.

    5. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

    6. Allow it to reduce to three quarter.

    7. Meanwhile, add maida and atta in a mixing bowl.

    8. Add salt and ghee into the bowl.

    9. Mix well.

    10. Add water little by little and knead it into a firm dough.

    11. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into flat balls between the palms.

    12. Grease the rolling pin with oil.

    13. Roll the flat balls into pooris using the rolling pin.

    14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

    15. Add the flat poori in the oil.

    16. Once it puffs up, flip it over.

    17. Once it changes its colour to light brown, remove it from the oil.

    18. Fold the pooris and place them in a bowl.

    19. Pour the flavoured milk on top.

    20. Let it soak for 2 minutes and serve hot.

    More MILK News

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 110 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close