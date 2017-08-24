Just In
Paal Poli Recipe: How To Make Milk Poli
Paal poli is a conventional South Indian sweet that hails from Tamil Nadu. The milk poli is prepared during festivals and is also a custom to prepare it as a part of the wedding feast. The paal poli is simply dunking pooris in sweetened milk.
Paal poli is popular among the brahmins in South India and is prepared even during family functions. In some households, paal poli is offered to God as naivedyum before partaken.
The interesting crispiness of the poori with a dash of the sweetened and flavoured milk leaves you craving for more. It is a simple recipe to prepare at home. Hence, watch the video and follow the step-by-step procedure, if you would like to try the paal poli recipe.
PAAL POLI VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 4
-
Milk - ¾th litre
Condensed milk - 4 tbsp
Chopped cashew nuts - 1 tsp
Chopped almonds - 1 tsp
Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp
Maida - ½ cup
Atta - ½ cup
Salt - a pinch
Ghee - 1 tbsp
Water - ¼th cup
Oil - for greasing + for frying
-
1. Pour milk in a heated pan.
2. Allow it to boil.
3. Then add condensed milk and mix well.
4. Add chopped cashew nuts and almonds.
5. Add cardamom powder and mix well.
6. Allow it to reduce to three quarter.
7. Meanwhile, add maida and atta in a mixing bowl.
8. Add salt and ghee into the bowl.
9. Mix well.
10. Add water little by little and knead it into a firm dough.
11. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into flat balls between the palms.
12. Grease the rolling pin with oil.
13. Roll the flat balls into pooris using the rolling pin.
14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.
15. Add the flat poori in the oil.
16. Once it puffs up, flip it over.
17. Once it changes its colour to light brown, remove it from the oil.
18. Fold the pooris and place them in a bowl.
19. Pour the flavoured milk on top.
20. Let it soak for 2 minutes and serve hot.
- 1. You can make the pooris only with maida; however, the addition of atta makes it healthier.
- 2. Many other dry fruits can be added to the paal poli for adding flavour to it.
- Serving Size - 1 serving
- Calories - 240 cal
- Fat - 14.3 g
- Carbohydrates - 42 g
- Sugar - 21.1 g
- Fibre - 2 g
