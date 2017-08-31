Just In
Paal Payasam Recipe: How To Make The Traditional Paal Payasam
Paal payasam is a healthy and wholesome sweet that is commonly made in the south of India. It is also a favourite recipe during the regional festivals like Onam and Vishu. It is loved by people of all ages and can even be served to babies as well.
The paal payasam recipe does not need a lot of ingredients and needs very little preparation time.
It is a milk-based recipe. You need to cook raw rice in milk until it is soft and tender. The milk is simmered until it is thickened and turns aromatic. The payasam is further flavoured with spices to enhance the taste.
You could try preparing this sweet at home by following our step-by-step procedure with images. Also, have a look at the video below.
Recipe By: Hema Subramanian
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 2
Milk - 1 litre
Cooked raw rice - 1 cup
Roasted cashew nuts and raisins - for garnishing
Sugar - 4 tsp
Cardamom powder - 1 tsp
1 . Boil the milk for a few minutes.
2. Add rice to it and let it cook.
3. Once the milk has reduced and thickened, add sugar.
4. Add cardamom powder and let it boil for two minutes.
5. Garnish it with roasted nuts and raisins.
6. Serve it either hot or chilled.
- 1. Keep stirring while boiling the milk, so that it doesn’t stick to the sides of the pan.
- 2. Cook the rice well before adding the sugar to your payasam.
- 3. The milk must be thickened before adding sugar.
- 4. Adjust the sugar according to your taste.
- Serving size - 1 cup
- Calories - 860 cal
- Fat - 12 g
- Protein - 20 g
- Carbohydrates - 168 g
- Sugar - 46 g
