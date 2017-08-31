Paal Payasam Recipe: How To Make The Traditional Paal Payasam Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Paal payasam is a healthy and wholesome sweet that is commonly made in the south of India. It is also a favourite recipe during the regional festivals like Onam and Vishu. It is loved by people of all ages and can even be served to babies as well.

The paal payasam recipe does not need a lot of ingredients and needs very little preparation time.

It is a milk-based recipe. You need to cook raw rice in milk until it is soft and tender. The milk is simmered until it is thickened and turns aromatic. The payasam is further flavoured with spices to enhance the taste.

You could try preparing this sweet at home by following our step-by-step procedure with images. Also, have a look at the video below.

PAAL PAYASAM RECIPE VIDEO

PAAL PAYASAM Recipe | How To Make SOUTH INDIAN PAAL PAYASAM | Quick PAAL PAYASAM Recipe | Traditional PAAL PAYASAM Recipe Paal Payasam Recipe | How To Make South Indian Paal Payasam | Quick Payasam Recipe | Traditional Paal Payasam Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Hema Subramanian Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients Milk - 1 litre Cooked raw rice - 1 cup Roasted cashew nuts and raisins - for garnishing Sugar - 4 tsp Cardamom powder - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1 . Boil the milk for a few minutes. 2. Add rice to it and let it cook. 3. Once the milk has reduced and thickened, add sugar. 4. Add cardamom powder and let it boil for two minutes. 5. Garnish it with roasted nuts and raisins. 6. Serve it either hot or chilled. Instructions 1. Keep stirring while boiling the milk, so that it doesn’t stick to the sides of the pan.

2. Cook the rice well before adding the sugar to your payasam.

3. The milk must be thickened before adding sugar.

4. Adjust the sugar according to your taste. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 cup

Calories - 860 cal

Fat - 12 g

Protein - 20 g

Carbohydrates - 168 g

Sugar - 46 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PAAL PAYASAM

