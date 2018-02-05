How to prepare Low Calorie : Oats Roti recipe | Boldsky

Here's a good option to use oats, that is, in the form of making oats roti. Oats is a fibre-rich nutrient-packed food item, which can be used by people who are on a strict diet and want to lose weight. It is low in calories and rich in beta-glucan, that is a great cholesterol-lowering agent.

The regular rotis can now be made more healthy by the addition of oats. The oats roti recipe is a very simple dish to make and it can be had during your regular meals when accompanied with any gravy or curd (for all the weight-conscious people).

To know more on how to make the oats roti recipe, watch the video and also read the step-by-step procedure on how to make the oats roti, along with the images.

OATS ROTI RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE OATS ROTI RECIPE | HOMEMADE OATS ROTI | LOW CALORIE RECIPES Oats roti recipe | How to prepare oats roti recipe | Homemade oats roti | Low calorie recipes Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2 Ingredients Oats - ½ cup Onion - 1/4th cup Whole wheat flour - 1 cup Coriander - 1/4th cup Oil - 1 tsp Chilli Powder - ½ tsp Salt - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add whole wheat flour into the bowl. 2. Add oats, chopped onion, coriander, green chilli, salt, and oil. 3. Bind the mixture well by adding little amount of water and make a soft dough. 4. Cover it and let it rest for half an hour. 5. Now, take the dough, roll it into small balls. 6. Dip it in the wheat flour. 7. Take a rolling pin and make it into a flat thin roti. 8. Place it on the heated tawa pan. 9. Brush it with some oil and flip it on both the sides to cook well. 10. Once done, serve it hot with low-fat curd. Instructions 1.Don't overcook the rotis. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2 pieces

