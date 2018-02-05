Subscribe to Boldsky
Low Calorie : Oats Roti Recipe

Posted By: Staff
How to prepare Low Calorie : Oats Roti recipe | Boldsky

Here's a good option to use oats, that is, in the form of making oats roti. Oats is a fibre-rich nutrient-packed food item, which can be used by people who are on a strict diet and want to lose weight. It is low in calories and rich in beta-glucan, that is a great cholesterol-lowering agent.

The regular rotis can now be made more healthy by the addition of oats. The oats roti recipe is a very simple dish to make and it can be had during your regular meals when accompanied with any gravy or curd (for all the weight-conscious people).

To know more on how to make the oats roti recipe, watch the video and also read the step-by-step procedure on how to make the oats roti, along with the images.

Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
5M
Total Time
35 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Main Course

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Oats - ½ cup

    Onion - 1/4th cup

    Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

    Coriander - 1/4th cup

    Oil - 1 tsp

    Chilli Powder - ½ tsp

    Salt - 1 tsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add whole wheat flour into the bowl.

    2. Add oats, chopped onion, coriander, green chilli, salt, and oil.

    3. Bind the mixture well by adding little amount of water and make a soft dough.

    4. Cover it and let it rest for half an hour.

    5. Now, take the dough, roll it into small balls.

    6. Dip it in the wheat flour.

    7. Take a rolling pin and make it into a flat thin roti.

    8. Place it on the heated tawa pan.

    9. Brush it with some oil and flip it on both the sides to cook well.

    10. Once done, serve it hot with low-fat curd.

Instructions
  • 1.Don't overcook the rotis.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 2 pieces
  • Calories - 207 cal
  • Fat - 3.7 g
  • Protein - 9.0 g
  • Carbohydrates - 35.4 g
  • Fibre - 5.7 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE OATS ROTI

1. Add whole wheat flour into the bowl.

2. Add oats, chopped onion, coriander, green chilli, salt, and oil.

3. Bind the mixture well by adding little amount of water and make a soft dough.

4. Cover it and let it rest for half an hour.

5. Now, take the dough, roll it into small balls.

6. Dip it in the wheat flour.

7. Take a rolling pin and make it into a flat thin roti.

8. Place it on the heated tawa pan.

9. Brush it with some oil and flip it on both the sides to cook well.

10. Once done, serve it hot with low-fat curd.

Story first published: Monday, February 5, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
