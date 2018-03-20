Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Rajgira Poori Recipe | Navratri Special Rajgire Puri Recipe | Navratri Vrat Recipes

Written By: Arpita
Rajgira Poori Recipe | Navratri Special Rajgire Puri Recipe | Boldsky

The time of Navratri vrat or fasting is here and we are all eager to find recipes that will keep us full for a long period of time along with providing us the right amount of nutrition to stay healthy in the Navratri season. Rajgira or rajgire Poori, loaded with nutrients and healthy ingredients, is one such recipe that will lend you a sumptuous, filling meal even in the time of fasting.

Rajgira poori, made essentially with rajgira atta and potato filling, will give you a soft, puffy texture along with a delicious stuffing, perfect to go hand in hand with kadhi or yoghurt in the time of Navratri vrats. This recipe can also be passed on as a low-calorie poori recipe, as the rajgira flour will not be high in calories and it is healthy for people who are wanting to follow a strict diet routine.

So, this Navratri season, ditch your regular sabudana dishes and opt for a filling, nutritious yet low-calorie meal with this rajgire poori recipe. To know how to prepare this step by step, check out our video instructions or simply go through our image guide and cook this dish at ease.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
RAJGIRA POORI RECIPE | NAVRATRI SPECIAL RAJGIRA PURI RECIPE | NAVRATRI VRAT RECIPES | RAJGIRA POORI STEP BY STEP | RAJGIRA POORI VIDEO
Rajgira poori recipe | Navratri special rajgira puri recipe | Navratri vrat recipes | Rajgira poori step by step | Rajgira poori video
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
40 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Breakfast

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Rajgira flour (atta) - 1 cup

    2. Boiled potato - 1

    3. Coriander (chopped) - a handful

    4. Ginger-garlic paste - 2 tbsp

    5. Oil - for frying

    6. Rock salt - 1 tbsp

    7. Ghee - 2 tbsp

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a boiled potato and peel the skin off it.

    2. Grate the potato finely and smash it afterwards.

    3. Add ginger-garlic paste, coriander, rock-salt and ghee with the filling and mix it thoroughly.

    4. Add rajgira flour with the mixture and make a stiff dough.

    5. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes and divide it into small portions after that.

    6. Take a pan and heat oil in it for 4-5 minutes.

    7. Roll the small portions into thin pooris.

    8. Fry the pooris till the edge turns crisp.

    9. Transfer them in a plate and serve with a choice of your dip.

Instructions
  • 1. Try to bind the dough within the moisture of the potato itself. Avoid water if you can.
  • 2. We have only used rock salt, as it is a vrat recipe. Feel free to use regular salt to make it as a low-calorie breakfast dish.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1
  • Calories - 75 cal
  • Fat - 2.5 g
  • Protein - 1.1 g
  • Carbohydrates - 12.1 g
  • Fibre - 1.4 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RAJGIRA POORI

1. Take a boiled potato and peel the skin off it.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe

2. Grate the potato finely and smash it afterwards.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe

3. Add ginger-garlic paste, coriander, rock-salt and ghee with the filling and mix it thoroughly.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe

4. Add rajgira flour with the mixture and make a stiff dough.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe

5. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes and divide it into small portions after that.

Rajgira Poori Recipe

6. Take a pan and heat oil in it for 4-5 minutes.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe

7. Roll the small portions into thin pooris.

Rajgira Poori Recipe

8. Fry the pooris till the edge turns crisp.

Rajgira Poori Recipe

9. Transfer them in a plate and serve with a choice of your dip.

Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe
Rajgira Poori Recipe

Related Articles

[ 3.5 of 5 - 98 Users]
Read more about: navratri recipes
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky