Rajgira Poori Recipe | Navratri Special Rajgire Puri Recipe | Navratri Vrat Recipes

The time of Navratri vrat or fasting is here and we are all eager to find recipes that will keep us full for a long period of time along with providing us the right amount of nutrition to stay healthy in the Navratri season. Rajgira or rajgire Poori, loaded with nutrients and healthy ingredients, is one such recipe that will lend you a sumptuous, filling meal even in the time of fasting.

Rajgira poori, made essentially with rajgira atta and potato filling, will give you a soft, puffy texture along with a delicious stuffing, perfect to go hand in hand with kadhi or yoghurt in the time of Navratri vrats. This recipe can also be passed on as a low-calorie poori recipe, as the rajgira flour will not be high in calories and it is healthy for people who are wanting to follow a strict diet routine.

So, this Navratri season, ditch your regular sabudana dishes and opt for a filling, nutritious yet low-calorie meal with this rajgire poori recipe. To know how to prepare this step by step, check out our video instructions or simply go through our image guide and cook this dish at ease.

RAJGIRA POORI RECIPE | NAVRATRI SPECIAL RAJGIRA PURI RECIPE | NAVRATRI VRAT RECIPES | RAJGIRA POORI STEP BY STEP | RAJGIRA POORI VIDEO Rajgira poori recipe | Navratri special rajgira puri recipe | Navratri vrat recipes | Rajgira poori step by step | Rajgira poori video Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Rajgira flour (atta) - 1 cup 2. Boiled potato - 1 3. Coriander (chopped) - a handful 4. Ginger-garlic paste - 2 tbsp 5. Oil - for frying 6. Rock salt - 1 tbsp 7. Ghee - 2 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a boiled potato and peel the skin off it. 2. Grate the potato finely and smash it afterwards. 3. Add ginger-garlic paste, coriander, rock-salt and ghee with the filling and mix it thoroughly. 4. Add rajgira flour with the mixture and make a stiff dough. 5. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes and divide it into small portions after that. 6. Take a pan and heat oil in it for 4-5 minutes. 7. Roll the small portions into thin pooris. 8. Fry the pooris till the edge turns crisp. 9. Transfer them in a plate and serve with a choice of your dip. Instructions 1. Try to bind the dough within the moisture of the potato itself. Avoid water if you can.

2. We have only used rock salt, as it is a vrat recipe. Feel free to use regular salt to make it as a low-calorie breakfast dish. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1

Calories - 75 cal

Fat - 2.5 g

Protein - 1.1 g

Carbohydrates - 12.1 g

Fibre - 1.4 g

