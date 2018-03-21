Sabudana Sweet Potato Kheer Recipe | Navratri Vrat Special Sweet Potato Payasam Recipe

Sabudana Sweet-Potato Kheer essentially refers to a bowlful of delicacy, loaded with the subtle sweetness of sweet potato and the softness of sabudana, soft enough to melt in your mouth. The royal aroma of saffron, elaichi and the delish taste of dry fruits endow this sweet potato payasam recipe with a mouthful of flavour that could be made even during the time of Navratri vrats.
Though this sweet-potato kheer is mainly prepared during the time of fasting or vrats, we solely believe you can totally opt for this recipe as a light summery dessert, as its relishing taste, soft texture and the right amount of nutrition make it a perfect dessert to end a sumptuous meal with. On top of all that, this recipe is least time consuming and we can easily prepare this at home even during the busy hours of the festival.
To make this luscious blend of sabudana, sweet potato, saffron and an array of dry fruits, check out our step-by-step image description or simply go through the video recipe and this Navratri, indulge in this bowl of happiness easily at home.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 2
-
1. Sabudana - 3 tbsp
2. Sugar - 2 tbsp
3. Sweet potato - 1
4. Cashews (blanched) - 1tbsp
5. Almonds (blanched) - 1 tbsp
6. Milk - 3 cups
7. Elaichi - 1 tbsp
-
1. Take a bowl and add sabudana to it.
2. Add water and soak the sabudana for an hour.
3. Take a cooker and add sweet potato cut in half.
4. Add water and pressure cook the sweet potato for 3-4 whistles.
5. Peel the potato pieces and slice them in small cubes.
6. Take a pan and add milk to it.
7. Let the milk boil for 3-5 minutes and add sabudana after that.
8. Stir the milk and simmer the milk for 4-5 minutes.
9. Add sugar, cashews, almonds and stir it for 2 minutes.
10. Add the boiled potato pieces and stir for 2 minutes.
11. Lastly, add saffron and elaichi, and stir again for a minute.
12. Switch off the stove and transfer it into a bowl.
13. Serve it after garnishing it with almonds, either hot or chilled.
- 1. Soak the sabudana beforehand to bring a soft texture to your kheer.
- 2. Grate the boiled potatoes instead of smashing it to avoid the formation of lumps.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 147 cal
- Fat - 5.4 g
- Protein - 3.9 g
- Carbohydrates - 21 g
- Fibre - 1.4 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SABUDANA SWEET POTATO KHEER
1. Take a bowl and add sabudana to it.
2. Add water and soak the sabudana for an hour.
3. Take a cooker and add sweet potato cut in half.
4. Add water and pressure cook the sweet potato for 3-4 whistles.
5. Peel the potato pieces and slice them in small cubes.
6. Take a pan and add milk to it.
7. Let the milk boil for 3-5 minutes and add sabudana after that.
8. Stir the milk and simmer the milk for 4-5 minutes.
9. Add sugar, cashews, almonds and stir it for 2 minutes.
10. Add the boiled potato pieces and stir for 2 minutes.
11. Lastly, add saffron and elaichi, and stir again for a minute.
12. Switch off the stove and transfer it into a bowl.
13. Serve it after garnishing it with almonds, either hot or chilled.
Related Articles
- Rajgira Poori Recipe | Navratri Special Rajgire Puri Recipe | Navratri Vrat Recipes
- SWEET POTATO HALWA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE SWEET POTATO HALWA| SHAKARKANDI HALWA RECIPE
- Arbi Kofta With Mint Curd Recipe: How To Make Arbi Kofta With Mint Curd Dip
- Hayagreeva Recipe | Chana Dal Halwa Recipe | Hayagreeva Maddi Recipe
- Hunase Gojju Recipe | Karnataka-style Tamarind Curry | Tamarind Gojju Recipe
- Nuchinunde Recipe: How To Make Karnataka Style Spicy Dal Dumplings
- Gulpavate Recipe | How To Make Wheat Flour Gul Pavate | Atta And Jaggery Laddu Recipe
- Kayi Holige Recipe | Nariyal Puran Poli Recipe | Kobbari Obbattu Recipe
- Akki Kadalebele Payasa Recipe: How To Make Rice And Chana Dal Kheer
- Heerekai Bajji Recipe: How To Make Ridge Gourd Bajji
- Yereyappa Recipe: How To Make Sweet Dosa
- Peanut Chikki Recipe: How To Make Moongfali Chikki
- Jaggery Sweetened Rice Kheer
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.