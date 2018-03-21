Sabudana Sweet Potato Kheer Recipe | Navratri Vrat Special Sweet Potato Payasam Recipe

Sabudana Sweet Potato Kheer Recipe | Navratri Vrat Special Sweet Potato Kheer Recipe | Boldsky

Sabudana Sweet-Potato Kheer essentially refers to a bowlful of delicacy, loaded with the subtle sweetness of sweet potato and the softness of sabudana, soft enough to melt in your mouth. The royal aroma of saffron, elaichi and the delish taste of dry fruits endow this sweet potato payasam recipe with a mouthful of flavour that could be made even during the time of Navratri vrats.

Though this sweet-potato kheer is mainly prepared during the time of fasting or vrats, we solely believe you can totally opt for this recipe as a light summery dessert, as its relishing taste, soft texture and the right amount of nutrition make it a perfect dessert to end a sumptuous meal with. On top of all that, this recipe is least time consuming and we can easily prepare this at home even during the busy hours of the festival.

To make this luscious blend of sabudana, sweet potato, saffron and an array of dry fruits, check out our step-by-step image description or simply go through the video recipe and this Navratri, indulge in this bowl of happiness easily at home.

SABUDANA SWEET POTATO KHEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE NAVRATRI VRAT SPECIAL SWEET RECIPE | SWEET POTATO KHEER RECIPE | SABUDANA SWEET POTATO KHEER STEP BY STEP | SABUDANA SWEET POTATO KHEER VIDEO Sabudana sweet potato kheer recipe | How to make navratri vrat special sweet recipe | Sweet potato kheer recipe | Sabudana sweet potato kheer step by step | Sabudana sweet potato kheer video Prep Time 1 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 35M Total Time 1 Hours35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Sabudana - 3 tbsp 2. Sugar - 2 tbsp 3. Sweet potato - 1 4. Cashews (blanched) - 1tbsp 5. Almonds (blanched) - 1 tbsp 6. Milk - 3 cups 7. Elaichi - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add sabudana to it. 2. Add water and soak the sabudana for an hour. 3. Take a cooker and add sweet potato cut in half. 4. Add water and pressure cook the sweet potato for 3-4 whistles. 5. Peel the potato pieces and slice them in small cubes. 6. Take a pan and add milk to it. 7. Let the milk boil for 3-5 minutes and add sabudana after that. 8. Stir the milk and simmer the milk for 4-5 minutes. 9. Add sugar, cashews, almonds and stir it for 2 minutes. 10. Add the boiled potato pieces and stir for 2 minutes. 11. Lastly, add saffron and elaichi, and stir again for a minute. 12. Switch off the stove and transfer it into a bowl. 13. Serve it after garnishing it with almonds, either hot or chilled. Instructions 1. Soak the sabudana beforehand to bring a soft texture to your kheer.

2. Grate the boiled potatoes instead of smashing it to avoid the formation of lumps. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 147 cal

Fat - 5.4 g

Protein - 3.9 g

Carbohydrates - 21 g

Fibre - 1.4 g

