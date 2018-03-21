Raw Banana Kebab Recipe | Vrat Ke Kacche Kele Ka Kebab Recipe | Navratri Special Kebab Recipe

Raw Banana Kebab Recipe | Vrat Ke Kele Ka Kebab Recipe | Navratri Special Kebab Recipe | boldsky

Raw Banana Kebab or Kacche kele ka kebab makes up for a delightful, savoury evening snack even at the time of Navratri vrats or fasting, as it is prepared according to the rituals of Navratri, especially the ones that revolve around vrats and their recipes. This crispy kebab with a soft and moist banana and potato filling not only offers you a delectably tasty snack to munch on during the time of vrats, but also with its high fibre and vitamin content endows your body with some major health points.

We vouch for this kele ke kebab recipe for reasons more than one. Along with being a tasty snack for the festival evenings, this kebab recipe also nourishes you with a number of vitamins, high fibre count and beta-carotene. Hence, even during the time of vrats or fasting, your body will get the right amount of nutrients along with a crunchy snack to relish at your heart's content, as who can say no to a plate full of toothsome kebabs, eh?

To know how to make this lip-smacking Navratri-special Kebab Recipe, take a look at our detailed pictorial descriptions or simply click on the video to make this your star evening snack this Navratri season.

RAW BANANA KEBAB RECIPE | NAVRATRI SPECIAL KACCHE KELE KA KEBAB RECIPE | NAVRATRI VRAT RECIPES | RAW BANANA KEBAB STEP BY STEP | RAW BANANA KEBAB VIDEO Raw banana kebab recipe | Navratri special kacche kele ka kebab recipe | Navratri vrat recipes | Raw banana kebab step by step | Raw banana kebab video Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snacks / Appetizers Serves: 2-3 Ingredients 1. Roasted almonds - 2 tbsp 2. Coriander leaves - a few strands 3. Rock salt - 1 tbsp 4. Cumin powder - 1 tbsp 5. Oil - 2 tbsp 6. Aamchur powder - ½ tbsp 7. Green chillies - 1 tbsp 8. Raisins - 1 tbsp 9. Boiled potato - 1 10. Raw banana - 1 How to Prepare 1. Take a cooker and add water to it. 2. Cut the raw banana into 2-3 pieces and add to the cooker. 3. Pressure cook the banana for 3 whistles. 4. Peel the skin of the banana along with the skin of the potatoes. 5. Grate the bananas along with the boiled potato and transfer them to a bowl. 6. Add coriander leaves, green chillies, almonds, aamchur, salt and mix everything thoroughly. 7. Divide into small portions and add 2 raisins in each of the portions. 8. Roll into cylindrical shapes. 9. Fry the kebabs in a pan, till the edge turns crisp. 10. Transfer them on to a plate and serve it with a dip of your choice. Instructions 1. Pressure cook the bananas to make sure they are soft and moist for the filling.

2. Pressure cook the potatoes separately to ensure that both are cooked thoroughly. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 44.8 cal

Fat - 1.9 g

Protein - 0.3 g

Carbohydrates - 6.1 g

Fibre - 0.7 g

