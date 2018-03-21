Raw Banana Kebab Recipe | Vrat Ke Kacche Kele Ka Kebab Recipe | Navratri Special Kebab Recipe

Raw Banana Kebab or Kacche kele ka kebab makes up for a delightful, savoury evening snack even at the time of Navratri vrats or fasting, as it is prepared according to the rituals of Navratri, especially the ones that revolve around vrats and their recipes. This crispy kebab with a soft and moist banana and potato filling not only offers you a delectably tasty snack to munch on during the time of vrats, but also with its high fibre and vitamin content endows your body with some major health points.
We vouch for this kele ke kebab recipe for reasons more than one. Along with being a tasty snack for the festival evenings, this kebab recipe also nourishes you with a number of vitamins, high fibre count and beta-carotene. Hence, even during the time of vrats or fasting, your body will get the right amount of nutrients along with a crunchy snack to relish at your heart's content, as who can say no to a plate full of toothsome kebabs, eh?
To know how to make this lip-smacking Navratri-special Kebab Recipe, take a look at our detailed pictorial descriptions or simply click on the video to make this your star evening snack this Navratri season.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snacks / Appetizers
Serves: 2-3
-
1. Roasted almonds - 2 tbsp
2. Coriander leaves - a few strands
3. Rock salt - 1 tbsp
4. Cumin powder - 1 tbsp
5. Oil - 2 tbsp
6. Aamchur powder - ½ tbsp
7. Green chillies - 1 tbsp
8. Raisins - 1 tbsp
9. Boiled potato - 1
10. Raw banana - 1
-
1. Take a cooker and add water to it.
2. Cut the raw banana into 2-3 pieces and add to the cooker.
3. Pressure cook the banana for 3 whistles.
4. Peel the skin of the banana along with the skin of the potatoes.
5. Grate the bananas along with the boiled potato and transfer them to a bowl.
6. Add coriander leaves, green chillies, almonds, aamchur, salt and mix everything thoroughly.
7. Divide into small portions and add 2 raisins in each of the portions.
8. Roll into cylindrical shapes.
9. Fry the kebabs in a pan, till the edge turns crisp.
10. Transfer them on to a plate and serve it with a dip of your choice.
- 1. Pressure cook the bananas to make sure they are soft and moist for the filling.
- 2. Pressure cook the potatoes separately to ensure that both are cooked thoroughly.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 44.8 cal
- Fat - 1.9 g
- Protein - 0.3 g
- Carbohydrates - 6.1 g
- Fibre - 0.7 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE RAW BANANA KEBAB
1. Take a cooker and add water to it.
2. Cut the raw banana into 2-3 pieces and add to the cooker.
3. Pressure cook the banana for 3 whistles.
4. Peel the skin of the banana along with the skin of the potatoes.
5. Grate the bananas along with the boiled potato and transfer them to a bowl.
6. Add coriander leaves, green chillies, almonds, aamchur, salt and mix everything thoroughly.
7. Divide into small portions and add 2 raisins in each of the portions.
8. Roll into cylindrical shapes.
9. Fry the kebabs in a pan, till the edge turns crisp.
10. Transfer them on to a plate and serve it with a dip of your choice.
Related Articles
- Dumrot Halwa Recipe | How To Make Ash Gourd Halwa Recipe | Kashi Halwa Recipe
- Sabudana Sweet Potato Kheer Recipe | Navratri Vrat Special Sweet Potato Payasam Recipe
- Rajgira Poori Recipe | Navratri Special Rajgire Puri Recipe | Navratri Vrat Recipes
- SWEET POTATO HALWA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE SWEET POTATO HALWA| SHAKARKANDI HALWA RECIPE
- Arbi Kofta With Mint Curd Recipe: How To Make Arbi Kofta With Mint Curd Dip
- Hayagreeva Recipe | Chana Dal Halwa Recipe | Hayagreeva Maddi Recipe
- Hunase Gojju Recipe | Karnataka-style Tamarind Curry | Tamarind Gojju Recipe
- Nuchinunde Recipe: How To Make Karnataka Style Spicy Dal Dumplings
- Gulpavate Recipe | How To Make Wheat Flour Gul Pavate | Atta And Jaggery Laddu Recipe
- Kayi Holige Recipe | Nariyal Puran Poli Recipe | Kobbari Obbattu Recipe
- Akki Kadalebele Payasa Recipe: How To Make Rice And Chana Dal Kheer
- Heerekai Bajji Recipe: How To Make Ridge Gourd Bajji
- Joojeh Kebab: Iranian Recipe For Ramadan
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.