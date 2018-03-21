Dumrot Halwa Recipe | How To Make Ash Gourd Halwa Recipe | Kashi Halwa Recipe

Dumrot, or Dumroot halwa is renowned as an authentic Karnataka-style sweet recipe which is exclusively made of ash gourd, cashews, raisins and ghee. Woven with the aroma of cardamom powder. This festival-special dessert will win you over with its satiny smooth texture and the subtle blend of flavours coming from the dry fruits and ghee.

Known also in the name of Kashi Halwa, Ash Gourd Halwa, Kumbalakai Halwa or Karaikal Dumroot Halwa, this traditional Kannada-style dessert recipe is usually spotted in any festival or occasion in Karnataka. It is also prepared exclusively as an offering for Navratri or other auspicious days, where people fast to please their beloved deity. Call it a breakfast staple or a wedding must of Karnataka, if you have ever gone to a traditional Kannada-style wedding, chances are there that you may have come across this dish.

Along with being a delicious dessert, this recipe is quite easy to make and takes hardly any time, perfect for the vrat season, as we hardly have any time to come up with elaborate dishes. So this Navratri, give your family a mouthful blend of sweet and delicate flavours, exclusively with this halwa recipe.

Ingredients 1. Ash Gourd - ½ kg 2. Dry Fruits (Cashews+ Raisins) - 8-10 each 3. Ghee - 1/4th cup 4. Sugar - 1 cup 5. Cardamom Powder - ½ tsp How to Prepare 1. Remove the seeds and cut the ash gourd into medium-sized slices. 2. Peel the skin off the ash gourd thoroughly. 3. Grate the ash gourd pieces. 4. Take a pan and add ghee to it. 5. Roast the dry fruits lightly in ghee. 6. Add ash gourd and cook it for 3-4 minutes. 7. Add sugar, mix it well and when the sugar syrup turns thick, add ghee. 8. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes and add cardamom powder and dry fruits after that. 9. Mix everything well and transfer it into a bowl. 10. Garnish it by adding cashews or serve it as it is. Instructions 1. Do not throw the juice that you'll acquire from the ash gourd while grating it; add some of the juice while stirring the ash gourd on the pan to oomph up the taste quotient of the recipe.

2. Use 1 cup of sugar for a bowlful of ash gourd. With the increasing quantity of the ash gourd, you will need to increase the quantity of the sugar as well. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup (150 g)

Calories - 216 cal

Fat - 7.2 g

Protein - 1.2 g

Carbohydrates - 38 g

Fibre - 3.4 g

