Mutton Korma Recipe | How To Make Mutton Korma | Shahi Mutton Korma

Mutton Korma Recipe: ईद के मौके पर ऐसे बनायें जहांगीरी मटन कोरमा | Eid recipe | Boldsky

Mutton korma! We like to call this recipe a mini festival in our mouth rather! Mutton korma is renowned for being a creamy and delicious mutton recipe, enriched by royal flavours and laced by the best of Indian spices. But how do we make it if we do not want a hundred steps to confuse us? Simple! Watch our short video and learn how to make it within a few steps but the royal taste stays intact, of course!

Mutton korma is known to be a Mughlai recipe, which can be spotted in any of the households of Hyderabad or Lucknow in the time of a grand festival. A recipe which survives more than five hundreds of years, goes through a lot of changes. Hence, while travelling across the country, we spotted a number of beautiful renditions of the same recipe. However, we have simplified the process a little and have made it much easier for our readers' convenience.

A few quick tips before we jump into the intricate process of making this mouth-watering shahi mutton korma recipe; as mutton needs a certain amount of time to be cooked properly, be careful with the flame of the oven. While cooking the spices or pressure cooking the mutton in the first half, you may require a high flame but while cooking the mutton with the cream and all the spice blend at the end, make sure the flame is medium to low to get the delicate texture of the mutton pieces.

So, how do we make this easily? Start the procedure in the pressure cooker itself. Saute all the essential spices along with onions first. Add mutton, curd and mix everything properly. Pressure cook the mutton pieces till they become tender. Add all other essential ingredients, including cream, and let it slow cook until the mutton pieces are cooked uniformly with the best of spices. Garnish with coriander leaves and green chillies and serve this beautiful platter of mutton korma with utmost love and care!

To see the detailed procedure of this recipe, quickly watch the recipe video or simply go through our step-by-step pictorial instructions mentioned at the end of this recipe.

Tag us! What special is cooking in your kitchen this Eid? If you make our delicious mutton korma recipe, do share the happiness with us by sending us your recipe pictures on Facebook and Instagram. Use the hashtag #cookingwithboldskyliving. We will love to share your recipe pictures with all of our dear readers. Happy Eid in advance!

Mutton Korma
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
35 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: main course

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1. Mutton - 750 g

    2. Mustard Oil - As needed

    3. Garam Masala Powder - 2 tbsp

    4. Cinnamon - 1

    5. Cardamom - 2

    6. Cloves - 2

    7. Black Pepper - 6-7

    8. Onions - 3 medium sized

    9. Curd (whisked) - 1 bowl

    10. Turmeric - ½ tbsp

    11. Chilli Powder - 1 tbsp

    12. Salt - as required

    13. Cream - 50 g

    14. Coriander seeds - 1 tbsp

    15. Coriander leaves - A handful

    16. Water - 3 cups

    17. Bay leaves - 2

    18. Garlic - 1 tbsp

    19. Ginger - 1 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a pressure cooker and add oil.

    2. When the oil heats up, add bay leaves, and the whole garam masala spices.

    3. Saute it for a minute and add ginger and garlic.

    4. Add chopped onions and saute it till it turns pink in colour.

    5. Add mutton pieces and mix everything properly.

    6. Add salt, turmeric, chilli powder and garam masala.

    7. Stir for a while and add curd next.

    8. Mix everything and close the lid.

    9. Pressure cook for 2 whistles.

    10. Open the lid and add cream, coriander seeds, garam masala and water.

    11. Close the lid and cook for 20 minutes on low flame.

    12. Garnish with coriander leaves.

    13. Transfer into a bowl and serve with green chillies on top.

Instructions
  • 1. All the spices are mentioned according to the amount of mutton pieces. Increase or decrease the amount of spices and ingredients according to the amount of your mutton pieces.
  • 2. You can easily cook the same recipe in a pan, just let it cook in slow flame with the lid closed.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 cup (150 gm)
  • Calories - 230 cal
  • Fat - 18.4 g
  • Protein - 9.7 g
  • Carbs - 6.3 g
  • Fiber - 1.9 g

