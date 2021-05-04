For Quick Alerts
Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Mushrooms are one of the most-loved dishes in Indian cuisin. These are quite popular and are widely served in Indian restaurants. When it comes to mushroom dishes, you will find a wide variety of them. One such recipe is the Mushroom Do Pyaza, prepared using button mushrooms, tomatoes, carmalised onions and some basic Indian spices. It is a flavoursome and spicy dish that you can have whenever you feel like having an easy-to-make vegetarian dish. In order to help you in preparing the dish we are here with the recipe. Scroll down to read more.
Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- 3 tablespoons of cooking oil
- 2 cups of sliced mushrooms
- 2 onions chopped in square shape
- ½ cup finely chopped onions
- 2 green chillies
- 2 medium-large finely chopped tomatoes
- 1 small-medium bay leaf
- ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- salt as per the taste
- 4 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
How to Prepare
-
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Add onions into the pan and saute until the onions turn golden brown.
- Take out the onions by draining the oil into the kadhai and keep aside.
- Now add one bay leaf into the remaining oil left in the kadhai.
- Add ½ cup chopped onions into the kadhai and saute until golden brown.
- Add ginger-garlic paste into the kadhai and mix well until raw aroma goes.
- Next add chopped tomatoesand saute for 1-2 minutes.
- Add all the spices such as cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander and chili powder.
- Saute the masala on low-medium flame for 4-5 minutes. In case, the masala starts sticking to the kadhai add a few splashes of water.
- Next add the sliced mushrooms.
- Now add the garam masala powder, chopped green chilies and some coriander leaves.
- Combine everything well and cook for 5-7 minutes.
- Turn off the flame and garnish with the remaining coriander leaves.
Tips To Keep In Mind
- You can serve the mushroom do pyaza with naan, butter roti and fried rice.
- You can store the leftover mushroom do pyaza in a steel box and then keep it in a refrigerator.
- You can also add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice while garnishing on the mushroom do pyaza.
- You can also add pepper powder to the dish. This will increase the spicy flavour of the dish.
Instructions
- Add all the spices such as cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander and chili powder.
Nutritional Information
- People - 2
- Calories - 275kcal
- Fat - 22g
- Protein - 5g
- Carbohydrates - 18g
- Fiber - 5g
Comments
Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 16:40 [IST]
