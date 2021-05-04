Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Mushrooms are one of the most-loved dishes in Indian cuisin. These are quite popular and are widely served in Indian restaurants. When it comes to mushroom dishes, you will find a wide variety of them. One such recipe is the Mushroom Do Pyaza, prepared using button mushrooms, tomatoes, carmalised onions and some basic Indian spices. It is a flavoursome and spicy dish that you can have whenever you feel like having an easy-to-make vegetarian dish. In order to help you in preparing the dish we are here with the recipe. Scroll down to read more.

Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 2 Ingredients 3 tablespoons of cooking oil 2 cups of sliced mushrooms 2 onions chopped in square shape ½ cup finely chopped onions 2 green chillies 2 medium-large finely chopped tomatoes 1 small-medium bay leaf ½ teaspoon garam masala powder ½ teaspoon red chilli powder ½ teaspoon cumin powder ½ teaspoon coriander powder ½ teaspoon ginger-garlic paste ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder salt as per the taste 4 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

How to Prepare Heat oil in a pan. Add onions into the pan and saute until the onions turn golden brown. Take out the onions by draining the oil into the kadhai and keep aside. Now add one bay leaf into the remaining oil left in the kadhai. Add ½ cup chopped onions into the kadhai and saute until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste into the kadhai and mix well until raw aroma goes. Next add chopped tomatoesand saute for 1-2 minutes. Add all the spices such as cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander and chili powder. Saute the masala on low-medium flame for 4-5 minutes. In case, the masala starts sticking to the kadhai add a few splashes of water. Next add the sliced mushrooms. Now add the garam masala powder, chopped green chilies and some coriander leaves. Combine everything well and cook for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the flame and garnish with the remaining coriander leaves. Tips To Keep In Mind You can serve the mushroom do pyaza with naan, butter roti and fried rice. You can store the leftover mushroom do pyaza in a steel box and then keep it in a refrigerator. You can also add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice while garnishing on the mushroom do pyaza. You can also add pepper powder to the dish. This will increase the spicy flavour of the dish.

Instructions Add all the spices such as cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander and chili powder. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 275kcal

Fat - 22g

Protein - 5g

Carbohydrates - 18g

Fiber - 5g

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications