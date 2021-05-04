ENGLISH

    Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Mushrooms are one of the most-loved dishes in Indian cuisin. These are quite popular and are widely served in Indian restaurants. When it comes to mushroom dishes, you will find a wide variety of them. One such recipe is the Mushroom Do Pyaza, prepared using button mushrooms, tomatoes, carmalised onions and some basic Indian spices. It is a flavoursome and spicy dish that you can have whenever you feel like having an easy-to-make vegetarian dish. In order to help you in preparing the dish we are here with the recipe. Scroll down to read more.

    Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Main course

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • 3 tablespoons of cooking oil
      • 2 cups of sliced mushrooms
      • 2 onions chopped in square shape
      • ½ cup finely chopped onions
      • 2 green chillies
      • 2 medium-large finely chopped tomatoes
      • 1 small-medium bay leaf
      • ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
      • ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
      • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
      • ½ teaspoon coriander powder
      • ½ teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
      • ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
      • salt as per the taste
      • 4 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
    How to Prepare
      • Heat oil in a pan.
      • Add onions into the pan and saute until the onions turn golden brown.
      • Take out the onions by draining the oil into the kadhai and keep aside.
      • Now add one bay leaf into the remaining oil left in the kadhai.
      • Add ½ cup chopped onions into the kadhai and saute until golden brown.
      • Add ginger-garlic paste into the kadhai and mix well until raw aroma goes.
      • Next add chopped tomatoesand saute for 1-2 minutes.
      • Add all the spices such as cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander and chili powder.
      • Saute the masala on low-medium flame for 4-5 minutes. In case, the masala starts sticking to the kadhai add a few splashes of water.
      • Next add the sliced mushrooms.
      • Now add the garam masala powder, chopped green chilies and some coriander leaves.
      • Combine everything well and cook for 5-7 minutes.
      • Turn off the flame and garnish with the remaining coriander leaves.

      Tips To Keep In Mind

      • You can serve the mushroom do pyaza with naan, butter roti and fried rice.
      • You can store the leftover mushroom do pyaza in a steel box and then keep it in a refrigerator.
      • You can also add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice while garnishing on the mushroom do pyaza.
      • You can also add pepper powder to the dish. This will increase the spicy flavour of the dish.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 275kcal
    • Fat - 22g
    • Protein - 5g
    • Carbohydrates - 18g
    • Fiber - 5g
    [ 4 of 5 - 64 Users]
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 16:40 [IST]
    Close