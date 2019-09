Festive Special: Motichoor Ladoo Recipe; How to Prepare Motichoor Laddoo At Home

1. Mix besan flour, water, and food colour in a bowl.

2. Gradually, add water to the above dry ingredients to bring a dosa batter-like consistency.

3. Stir well to avoid lumps.

4. Heat some oil in a pan.

5. Check if the oil is real hot by letting a drop of the dough in the oil. If the dough sizzles after it is dropped and pops up to the surface, it indicates that the oil is ready.

6. Pour the dough into the ladle by holding the ladle at a right angle to the pan.

7. Stir the dough with a spoon, so that it drops evenly into the hot oil.

8. Moving the ladle distorts the shape of the boondi balls. But that's okay with motichoor ladoos.

9. Take care not to overload the pan.

10. Fry them until golden brown.

11. Remove them from oil and transfer to a tissue paper.

12. Mix equal amounts of sugar and water (1.5 cups each) in a thick pan, stir until the sugar melts and heat them to form a syrup.

13. When you reach a single-thread consistency, switch off the stove and add cardamom powder.

14. Mix the boondis, crushed nuts and melon seeds and sugar syrup in a bowl and set aside to rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

15. The boondi will absorb the sugar syrup and bulge well.

16. Squeeze gently to discard extra syrup and give it just three gentle runs in the grinder to pulse the mixture.

17. Apply generous amount of ghee in your hands and make the balls.

18. Motichoor laddoos taste the best when served hot.

19. Garnish with grated cashews.

20. Make small dumplings and these are ready to be served.