ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Festive Special: Motichoor Ladoo Recipe; How to Prepare Motichoor Laddoo At Home

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Who doesn't love motichoor ke laddoo? We love them and some of us could easily gobble up a few, ain't it? Now if we know how to make them at home, we would love to have homemade motichoor ke laddoos, right?

    The best part is, you can serve them to the guests at any occasion and also can store them in the refrigerator as well. When you want to have them, you can just microwave it for 4-5 seconds and it's all ready.

    You can even add the choice of dry fruits to the same to make it all the more yummy. Do try this recipe given out to us by Chef Kasivishwanath and be ready to relish this yummy treat right at home.

    MOTICHOOR LADOO RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE MOTICHOOR LADOO AT HOME | MOTICHUR LADDU RECIPE
    Motichoor Ladoo Recipe | How to Prepare Motichoor Ladoo At Home | Motichur Laddu Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    45M
    Total Time
    1 Hours5 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Kasiviswanathan

    Recipe Type: Indian sweets

    Serves: 5-6

    Ingredients

    • Besan flour - ½ kg

      Sugar - 1 kg

      Food colour (red) - 2 tsp

      Almond - more than ½ a cup

      Pista - ½ cup

      Raisin - ¼th cup

      Cashewnut - ½ cup

      Ghee - 7-8 tbsp

      Cardamom powder - 1 tbsp

      Oil - 2 kg

      Water - more than ½ a litre

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Mix besan flour, water, and food colour in a bowl.

      2. Gradually, add water to the above dry ingredients to bring a dosa batter-like consistency.

      3. Stir well to avoid lumps.

      4. Heat some oil in a pan.

      5. Check if the oil is real hot by letting a drop of the dough in the oil. If the dough sizzles after it is dropped and pops up to the surface, it indicates that the oil is ready.

      6. Pour the dough into the ladle by holding the ladle at a right angle to the pan.

      7. Stir the dough with a spoon, so that it drops evenly into the hot oil.

      8. Moving the ladle distorts the shape of the boondi balls. But that's okay with motichoor ladoos.

      9. Take care not to overload the pan.

      10. Fry them until golden brown.

      11. Remove them from oil and transfer to a tissue paper.

      12. Mix equal amounts of sugar and water (1.5 cups each) in a thick pan, stir until the sugar melts and heat them to form a syrup.

      13. When you reach a single-thread consistency, switch off the stove and add cardamom powder.

      14. Mix the boondis, crushed nuts and melon seeds and sugar syrup in a bowl and set aside to rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

      15. The boondi will absorb the sugar syrup and bulge well.

      16. Squeeze gently to discard extra syrup and give it just three gentle runs in the grinder to pulse the mixture.

      17. Apply generous amount of ghee in your hands and make the balls.

      18. Motichoor laddoos taste the best when served hot.

      19. Garnish with grated cashews.

      20. Make small dumplings and these are ready to be served.

    Instructions
    • 1. Make sure the boondi does not turn more crisp and hard.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving size - 1 piece
    • Calories - 122 cal
    • Fat - 7 g
    • Protein - 4 g
    • Carbohydrates - 17 g
    • Sugar - 9 g
    • Dietary fibre - 1 g

    More SWEETS News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 32 Users]
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue