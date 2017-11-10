Festive Special: Motichoor Ladoo Recipe; How to Prepare Motichoor Laddoo At Home Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Who doesn't love motichoor ke laddoo? We love them and some of us could easily gobble up a few, ain't it? Now if we know how to make them at home, we would love to have homemade motichoor ke laddoos, right?

The best part is, you can serve them to the guests at any occasion and also can store them in the refrigerator as well. When you want to have them, you can just microwave it for 4-5 seconds and it's all ready.

You can even add the choice of dry fruits to the same to make it all the more yummy. Do try this recipe given out to us by Chef Kasivishwanath and be ready to relish this yummy treat right at home.

MOTICHOOR LADOO RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE MOTICHOOR LADOO AT HOME | MOTICHUR LADDU RECIPE Motichoor Ladoo Recipe | How to Prepare Motichoor Ladoo At Home | Motichur Laddu Recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 1 Hours5 Mins Recipe By: Chef Kasiviswanathan Recipe Type: Indian sweets Serves: 5-6 Ingredients Besan flour - ½ kg Sugar - 1 kg Food colour (red) - 2 tsp Almond - more than ½ a cup Pista - ½ cup Raisin - ¼th cup Cashewnut - ½ cup Ghee - 7-8 tbsp Cardamom powder - 1 tbsp Oil - 2 kg Water - more than ½ a litre How to Prepare 1. Mix besan flour, water, and food colour in a bowl. 2. Gradually, add water to the above dry ingredients to bring a dosa batter-like consistency. 3. Stir well to avoid lumps. 4. Heat some oil in a pan. 5. Check if the oil is real hot by letting a drop of the dough in the oil. If the dough sizzles after it is dropped and pops up to the surface, it indicates that the oil is ready. 6. Pour the dough into the ladle by holding the ladle at a right angle to the pan. 7. Stir the dough with a spoon, so that it drops evenly into the hot oil. 8. Moving the ladle distorts the shape of the boondi balls. But that's okay with motichoor ladoos. 9. Take care not to overload the pan. 10. Fry them until golden brown. 11. Remove them from oil and transfer to a tissue paper. 12. Mix equal amounts of sugar and water (1.5 cups each) in a thick pan, stir until the sugar melts and heat them to form a syrup. 13. When you reach a single-thread consistency, switch off the stove and add cardamom powder. 14. Mix the boondis, crushed nuts and melon seeds and sugar syrup in a bowl and set aside to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. 15. The boondi will absorb the sugar syrup and bulge well. 16. Squeeze gently to discard extra syrup and give it just three gentle runs in the grinder to pulse the mixture. 17. Apply generous amount of ghee in your hands and make the balls. 18. Motichoor laddoos taste the best when served hot. 19. Garnish with grated cashews. 20. Make small dumplings and these are ready to be served. Instructions 1. Make sure the boondi does not turn more crisp and hard. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece

Calories - 122 cal

Fat - 7 g

Protein - 4 g

Carbohydrates - 17 g

Sugar - 9 g

Dietary fibre - 1 g

