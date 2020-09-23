Moong Sprouts Salad Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Recipe At Your Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is always beneficial for our health. It not only keeps us healthy but also removes toxins from our body and nourishes our skin. One such thing is salads which are quite healthy and tasty. When it comes to salad, there are many variations to it. You will find different kinds of salads that will not only fill your tummy but will also provide you the necessary nutrients. One of these is Sprouts Salads which is quite common and extremely easy to prepare. There are people who think sprouts salads are boring but this is not true.

With some right ingredients, you can definitely make a mouth-watering sprouts salads recipe on your own.

Today we are going to share the recipe of Moong Sprouts Salads. This salad has both taste and essential nutrients required for our good health. To know how you can prepare Sprouts Salads, scroll down the article to read more.

Moong Sprouts Salad Recipe Moong Sprouts Salad Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 2M Total Time 12 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Salads Serves: 3 Ingredients 2 cups of hot water 1 cup moong sprouts 2 tablespoons chopped spring onion 2 tablespoons chopped coriander 2 tablespoons roasted peanuts 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint 2 tablespoons chopped capsicum 1 finely chopped chili ¾ cucumber, finely chopped ½ tomato, finely chopped ½ carrot (grated) ½ teaspoon amchur ½ teaspoon cumin powder ¼ teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder 1 teaspoon lemon juice Salt according to taste

How to Prepare 1. First, soak 1 cup of moong sprouts in 2 cups of hot water for 5-7 minutes. If you wish, you can also boil the moong sprouts. 2. Now drain the water and keep the sprouts aside in a mixing bowl. 3. Add chopped chili, tomato, onions, cucumber, capsicum and mix well. 4. Now add grated carrot along with chili powder, cumin powder, amchur powder and salt as per your taste. 5. Mix well and make sure all the spices get combined with the sprouts and onion, tomato, cucumber, capsicum and carrot. 6. After this add chopped coriander, mint and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. 7. Mix everything well. 8. Finally, garnish the sprouts salad with roasted peanuts and serve in a bowl. Instructions Finally, garnish the sprouts salad with roasted peanuts and serve in a bowl. Nutritional Information People - 3

cal - 99 cal

Fat - 0.4 g

Protein - 6.4 g

Carbs - 17.5 g

Fiber - 5.4 g

