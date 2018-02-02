How To Prepare Moong Dal Dahi Vada Recipe

1. Wash moong dal thoroughly.

2. Soak it in water for 2-3 hours.

3. Later, add it to the mixie by straining the water.

4. Then, add the green chilli and grind it.

5. Transfer it into a bowl.

6. Add a pinch of hing. Add half tsp of salt to this.

7. Mix it well.

8. Now, take the padu maker and brush it with oil.

9. Heat it on low flame.

10. Meanwhile, add Eno (fruit salt) to the batter. And mix it well before pouring it into the padu maker.

11. Pour the batter into the padu maker, once it is hot enough. And let it cook.

12. After it is cooked on one side, flip it to the other side, to cook it completely.

13. Once the vadas are cooked, transfer these to a plate and let it cool.

14. Take a bowl, add a cup of curd to it and whisk well.

15. Add salt and whisk again and keep it aside.

16. Take a pan and brush it with oil.

17. Add the mustard seeds.

18. Once it splutters, turn the stove off and add this to the curd.

19. Mix well.

20. Now, pour this mixture over the vada.

21. Garnish it with jeera powder.

22. Add the dahi again (since it tends to get too dry) and sprinkle some red chilli powder on top.

23. It is now ready to be served.