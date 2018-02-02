How To Prepare Moong Dal Dahi Vada Recipe

This yummy delight is sure light on the stomach, apart from being healthy, nutritious and extremely low on calories. Our version of the moong dal dahi vada is a must try, with its simple preparation method. Moong dal is comparatively easier to digest rather than the urad dal-based dahi vada.
This vada can be made as perfect evening snacks or during special occasions and festivals. Amidst all the festivities, this moong dal dahi vada recipe wouldn't take much time to be prepared.
If you want to know how to prepare the moong dal dahi vada recipe, have a look at the moong dal dahi vada video recipe below and also read the step-by-step procedure along with images.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 2
-
Moong dal - 1 cup
Green chilli - 1 tbsp
Curd (low fat) - 2 cups
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Jeera powder - 1 tsp
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Hing - a pinch
Oil - 1 tsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Eno (fruit salt) - ½ tsp
-
1. Wash moong dal thoroughly.
2. Soak it in water for 2-3 hours.
3. Later, add it to the mixie by straining the water.
4. Then, add the green chilli and grind it.
5. Transfer it into a bowl.
6. Add a pinch of hing. Add half tsp of salt to this.
7. Mix it well.
8. Now, take the padu maker and brush it with oil.
9. Heat it on low flame.
10. Meanwhile, add Eno (fruit salt) to the batter. And mix it well before pouring it into the padu maker.
11. Pour the batter into the padu maker, once it is hot enough. And let it cook.
12. After it is cooked on one side, flip it to the other side, to cook it completely.
13. Once the vadas are cooked, transfer these to a plate and let it cool.
14. Take a bowl, add a cup of curd to it and whisk well.
15. Add salt and whisk again and keep it aside.
16. Take a pan and brush it with oil.
17. Add the mustard seeds.
18. Once it splutters, turn the stove off and add this to the curd.
19. Mix well.
20. Now, pour this mixture over the vada.
21. Garnish it with jeera powder.
22. Add the dahi again (since it tends to get too dry) and sprinkle some red chilli powder on top.
23. It is now ready to be served.
- Since the recipe is a low calorie one, we have used a padu maker to make the vadas and have not fried them. You could however fry them if you want.
- Fruit salt (Eno) is added to give the vadas a fluffy and soft texture.
- Serving size - 5 pieces
- Calories - 99 cal
- Fat - 0.4g
- Protein - 6.9 g
- Carbohydrates - 16.9 g
- Fibre - 2.4 g
